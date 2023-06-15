WATCH: Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway now a deathtrap

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway now a deathtrap:

Video credit The Newshawks pic.twitter.com/pHArEY6Joy — Bulawayo24 News (@Bulawayo24News) June 20, 2023

The 435km Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway has now become a deathtrap due to potholes and massive damage to the road that links the second-largest city and the country's premier tourist destination.Driving on the road has become like dicing with death as drivers have to navigate long, rutted and dangerous stretches which make it unfit for use by the travelling public.From Bulawayo all the way to Victoria Falls, the road is bad.Where there are no stretches of deep potholes, some right in the middle of the highway, the road is badly rough, irregular and uneven.Potholes are a safety risk for all road users.Apart from the risks of tyre blow-outs, rim or suspension damage to vehicles and accidents, potholes impose a huge cost on vehicles maintenance.In economic terms, potholes also have a huge economic cost by slowing down or discouraging tourists, business or investors.Government says it is moving to revamp the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway as well as the 320km Beitbridge-Bulawayo road, which is also badly potholed and damaged.Currently, the government is finishing the rehabilitation of the 586km Beitbridge-Harare highway.This project includes the Harare-Chirundu road.Zimbabwe's roads have collapsed, together with other infrastructure, due to the protracted economic woes.The country has been destroyed by leadership, governance and policy failures, compounded by exogenous factors.The video below was recorded by The NewsHawks on the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway.