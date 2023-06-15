News / Local
Mnangagwa, Chamisa file nomination papers
1 hr ago | Views
The two main protagonists in the August 23 general elections - President Emmerson Mnangagwa (Zanu PF) and Nelson Chamisa (CCC) - have filed their nomination papers in advance of tomorrow's sitting of the nomination court after paying the US$20,000 fees, their parties confirmed
The Nomination Court will sit on Wednesday and political parties planning to field candidates in all wards and constituencies will need to fork out about US$230 800, or the equivalent in local currency (about $1,5 billion), after Parliament approved the new nomination fees last week.
The fees were gazetted under Statutory Instrument 144 of 2022.
The rules require Presidential candidates to pay US$20 000, while National Assembly aspirants for the 210 constituencies will have to part with US$1 000 each.
More to follow....
Source - online