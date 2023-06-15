Mnangagwa, Chamisa file nomination papers

News / Local

The two main protagonists in the August 23 general elections - President Emmerson Mnangagwa (Zanu PF) and Nelson Chamisa (CCC) - have filed their nomination papers in advance of tomorrow's sitting of the nomination court after paying the US$20,000 fees, their parties confirmedThe Nomination Court will sit on Wednesday and political parties planning to field candidates in all wards and constituencies will need to fork out about US$230 800, or the equivalent in local currency (about $1,5 billion), after Parliament approved the new nomination fees last week.The fees were gazetted under Statutory Instrument 144 of 2022.The rules require Presidential candidates to pay US$20 000, while National Assembly aspirants for the 210 constituencies will have to part with US$1 000 each.More to follow....