Zimbabwe smash Dutch in World Cup qualifier

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Sikandar Raza delivered an allrounder's masterclass to help Zimbabwe to a convincing six-wicket win over the Netherlands in their Cricket World Cup Group A qualifier on Tuesday.After first bagging four Dutch wickets, Raza then hit an entertaining unbeaten 102 off just 54 balls – the fastest ever hundred in one-day internationals by a Zimbabwe player.The Netherlands had posted 315 for six wickets thanks to 88 from Vikramjit Singh, 83 from skipper Scott Edwards and 59 from Max O'Dowd.Saqib Zulfiqar chipped in with a run-a-ball 34 not out to boost the total off their allotted 50 overs at the Harare Sports Club.Raza proved to be the pick of the bowlers, picking up four wickets for 55 runs off his 10 overs.Zimbabwe's run chase never seemed in doubt as Sean Williams hit a 58-ball 91 after openers Craig Ervine and Joylord Gumbie had contributed 50 and 40 runs respectively.It was left to Raza to strike the winning runs, however, hoisting Logan van Beek over mid-off and into the stands for his eighth six in a spectacular display of power batting that had earlier seen him strike three consecutive sixes off Shariz Ahmad."I just wanted to go out there," said the 37-year-old Pakistan-born allrounder, who sealed victory with 55 balls remaining."The platform was already set, I just wanted to stay humble and respect every ball but it was there, I went for it."As long as we win the game, we are happy and we are happy for each other's performance."The action continues on Wednesday, with Ireland facing Scotland and Oman taking on the United Arab Emirates in Group B matches at Bulawayo.Only two of the 10 teams taking part in the three-week qualifier will make the World Cup to be played in India in October and November.ZIMBABWE : Joylord Gumbie, Craig Ervine(c), Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande(w), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing MuzarabaniNETHERLANDS : Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd