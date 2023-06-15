Latest News Editor's Choice


Nomination courts sit to register candidates for Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
The Nomination Court will tomorrow, 21 June 2023, sit countrywide to register candidates for this year's harmonised elections.

Candidates for the Presidential, House of Assembly, Senate (women and youth quota) and Metropolitan Provincial councils as well as local authorities will register. Presidential aspirants file their candidature at the High Court in Harare and must pay US$20 000.

Those wishing to run for parliament pay US$1 000 and register at provincial magistrate courts. Political parties will pay US$200 per list at provincial magistrate courts to register aspiring Senators (women and youth quota) and Metropolitan Provincial councils.

Zimbabweans running for local authority seats can submit their names, at council offices countrywide. Nomination fees can be paid in local currency at the prevailing bank rate.

Source - The Chronicle

