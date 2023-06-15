Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

ZEC gazettes local authority women's quota

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has gazetted the actual numbers of additional councillors at each local authority to meet the 30 percent of the total membership of each local authority now reserved for women party-list councillors in accordance with the Constitution.
This comes as President Mnangagwa has given his assent to the Judicial Laws Amendment Bill which seeks to provide for virtual court sittings in both civil and criminal proceedings and to align various provisions of judicial laws to the Constitution.

The women's quota for local authorities is part of the Second Republic's deliberate policies to empower women as it walks its talk of leaving no place and no one behind.

Government has since extended by another 10 years, the women's quota in Parliament where an additional 60 women from the country's 10 provinces have had their seats reserved.

In a Statutory Instrument published in an Extraordinary Government Gazette yesterday, ZEC said the publication of the women's quota in each local authority was in line with Section 277 (4) of the Constitution.

The women will form part of those candidates for the August 23 harmonised elections who will file their nomination papers today and will be elected through proportionate representation, that is the votes obtained by the candidates representing wards, are added together for each party, and then split in the proportions each won.

According to the schedule, Harare City Council has the highest number of extra councillors as it has 14 extra women from the 45 wards. Examples of rural district quota increases are Makoni rural district council with 12 extra women quota candidates out of 39 wards, Zvimba RDC with 11 from 35 wards, Gutu RDC with 12 from 41 wards and Gokwe North RDC 11 out of 36 wards.

Those local authorities with one of the lowest numbers of the women's quota include Chirundu local board with 1 out of three wards, Zvishavane town council has three from 10 wards, Mvurwi town council has two out of six wards.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, has said the Judicial Laws Amendment Bill is now law after President gave his assent to the Bill that sailed through Parliament recently.

Dr Sibanda made the announcement in an Extraordinary Government Gazette published yesterday.

The Bill also provides for the establishment of the Office of the Messenger of the Labour Court to enforce judgments.

The Bill will amend the Constitutional Court Act, Supreme Court Act, High Court Act, Administrative Court and Labour Court to provide for virtual court sittings in both civil and criminal proceedings subject to the consent of the parties involved.

Introduction of virtual platforms initially came as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic which restricted gatherings owing to the infectious nature of the disease.

Commenting on the passage of the Act, Kwekwe based lawyer, Mr Valentine Mutatu, said virtual courts or the electronic court system has improved the justice delivery system in a fundamental way.

"It now allows both the court and the practitioners to be time conscious. Secondly, the issue of costs to the clients will be reduced because of virtual filing and virtual hearing. It also reduces bogus lawyers because in order for anyone to be practicing within the system, you have to be registered with the Law Society of Zimbabwe," said Mr Mutatu.

"If you look at the criminal system, when accused persons are coming to court for routine remand, it is costly to visit a physical court simply to be told to come in the next 14 days. Virtual remand court therefore helps in plugging the unnecessary movements and attendant costs.

"On the issue of appointment of the Deputy Judge president, the amendment is progressive. We now have five divisions of the High Court and other specialised courts like the Commercial Court and Fiscal Appeal Court. Clearly the Judge president was overwhelmed."

Another lawyer concurred with Mr Mutatu saying the enactment of the law was prudent.

"The law will clean up justice delivery hygienic issues which will inevitably improve the administration of justice in the country," said the lawyer who preferred anonymity.

Clause Five of the Bill amends section 13 of the High Court Act to provide that no claim which is ordinarily within the jurisdiction of the Magistrates' Court or any other inferior court or tribunal shall be lodged with the High Court in the first instance.

Clause six amends the High Court Act by allowing the notice published by the Chief Justice to specify the area under the jurisdiction of the specific division of a specialist court to curb the misuse of forum shopping.

One example of forum shopping is an instance where a rich Plaintiff makes it more difficult for an indigent defendant to defend a case by initiating action in a court far away from where that defendant resides.

Clause 19 gives power to the court to release an accused person with hearing impairment on bail or remove such person from remand where the State has failed to secure the services of a sign language interpreter.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Zec, #Woman, #Quota

Comments

Honda civic for sale


Must Read

Kasukuwere lands in Harare with Kasukuwre nomination papers?

1 hr ago | 1305 Views

Gwanda council in land storm

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

EFF Zimbabwe endorses Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 501 Views

Buyanga in another bid to block extradition to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Mapfumo to end career after Saturday UK show

2 hrs ago | 300 Views

Musona joins Saudi Pro League side Al Riyadh FC

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa file nomination papers all eyes now on Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 413 Views

'Zimdollar will never die'

2 hrs ago | 290 Views

Number of female politicians set to drop

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe violates Global Fund regulations

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mukanya absconds Jah Prayzah, Winky D gig

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

High Court quashes discriminatory 1968 law

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Charumbira in cyber-bullying storm

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Nomination fees challenge not urgent, says Court

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Trio in court over pangolin

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Bikita Minerals offers US$100 wage increase

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

SA envoy officiates at Lemba Day commemorations

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zanu-PF chair acquitted of rape

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Elected reps failed Zimbabwe - report

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

How will Zimbabwe implement women, youth quotas in the absence of an electoral law?

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Vehicles, shops torched as rival miners clash

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Gweru residents boycott paying bills

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Nomination Court opens

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

WATCH: Plumtree polytechnic construction starts

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Modernisation of Beitbridge border enters homestretch

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

United Zimbabwe Alliance presidential candidate calls for lifting of sanctions

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Unpacking today's Nomination court

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Businessman up for car theft

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

RBZ backs Pan-African payment, settlement system

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

ZACC recovers 36 vehicles from bogus civil servants

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Nomination courts sit to register candidates for Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe smash Dutch in World Cup qualifier

13 hrs ago | 471 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa file nomination papers

13 hrs ago | 1218 Views

WATCH: Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway now a deathtrap

13 hrs ago | 876 Views

Sudan condemns the raid of Zimbabwe's embassy and the ambassador's house

13 hrs ago | 613 Views

'Full dollarisation suicidal for Zimbabwe'

14 hrs ago | 883 Views

SA officials demand bribes from Zimbabwe permit holders

14 hrs ago | 984 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF MP leads invasion of sacred mountain

14 hrs ago | 921 Views

Zanu-PF unleashes terror in the Midlands, claims Chamisa's CCC

14 hrs ago | 395 Views

Jonathan Moyo blocked by Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 837 Views

Chamisa files nomination papers as CCC reports intimidation of candidates

14 hrs ago | 513 Views

Zimbabwe says Sudan rebel attack on ambassador's home 'sheer criminality'

14 hrs ago | 133 Views

Teacher found hanged after collecting pay

14 hrs ago | 799 Views

Zimbabwe reduces load-shedding

14 hrs ago | 235 Views

Mangwe, Bulilima villagers go online

14 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe official bank rate latest

14 hrs ago | 395 Views

Sikhala trial to continue next week

14 hrs ago | 127 Views

Minister Kazembe in violence storm

15 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Palestine calls for intervention to curb massive killings

16 hrs ago | 120 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days