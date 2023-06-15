Latest News Editor's Choice


United Zimbabwe Alliance presidential candidate calls for lifting of sanctions

by Staff reporter
United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) leader Ms Elizabeth Valerio, who has declared that she will be running for the presidency, has said illegal sanctions imposed on the country by western countries are hurting ordinary people hence they must be lifted immediately.

Zimbabwe has grappled with sanctions since 2002 when the United States and its allies imposed sanctions on the country in response to the land reform programme which sought to correct the skewed land ownership which favoured the minority white farmers.

In an interview, Ms Valerio, who launched her party in August last year, said sanctions, targeted or not targeted, have isolated the country from a number of economic and political opportunities.

"Targeted or not targeted, sanctions affect the generality of Zimbabweans. The UZA government shall work to ensure the sanctions are lifted and to ensure that sanctions do not hinder foreign investment, trade, aid and debt relief. As a Government in waiting, UZA believes that sanctions are harmful to the economy and the people of Zimbabwe. We believe that sanctions should be lifted as soon as possible to allow for economic recovery and development," she said.

Ms Valerio said Government of Zimbabwe on its part should respect human rights.

"We believe that dialogue and cooperation with the international community is essential for resolving any outstanding issues that may have led to the imposition of sanctions," said Ms Valerio.

Her calls for unconditional removal of sanctions come at a time when other political parties like the Nelson Chamisa led Citizens' Coalition for Change have supported the continued imposition of sanctions.

A report by the United Nations' special Rapporteur Professor Alena Douhan revealed that over the last 20 years, sanctions have had an insidious ripple effect on the economy of Zimbabwe and on the enjoyment of fundamental human rights, including access to health, food, safe drinking water and sanitation, education and employment.

She said the situation also limits Zimbabwe's ability to guarantee the functioning of public institutions, delivery of services and maintenance of essential infrastructure. Prof Douhan said sanctions also undermine the right to development of the Zimbabwean people and impede the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals.

