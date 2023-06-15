Elected reps failed Zimbabwe - report

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Parliamentarians and councillors from the 2018 harmonised elections failed to adequately represent Zimbabweans, with the politicians scoring below 30% in a survey conducted by independent research think-tank Sivio Institute.According to the report, most of the representatives at ward and parliamentary levels were from Zanu-PF followed by the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC)."The greater proportion of citizens (between 30% and 33%) judged the performance of office holders (ward councillor, MP and Senator) as satisfactory; between 27% and 30% felt that it was poor; while 20%-27% rated it as very poor."Only 5% of respondents regarded the performance of their ward councillors as very good, while 2% and 1% evaluated the performance of their MPs and Senators, respectively, as very good."Only 16% of respondents felt that their ward councillors' performance was good while 14% and 12% of respondents felt that their MP's and Senator's performance, respectively, was good."Overall, at least 50% of respondents felt that the performance of their MPs and Senators since 2018 was either poor or very poor, while 47% of respondents felt that the performance of their ward councillors was below satisfactory," the report said.However, Zanu-PF chief whip Pupurai Togarepi defended the legislators saying they worked under a "very abnormal environment due to COVID-19"."They lost two years due to the COVID-19 lockdown and the economy, which continue to suffer under the Western-induced sanctions. Droughts in low rainfall areas also meant government prioritised saving people from starvation," he said."Zanu-PF MPs in general performed very well. Our MPs supported various Constituency Development Fund projects, where they built clinics, classroom blocks, community self-help projects and (participated in) provision of clean water to needy communities."He said the Ninth Parliament performed better than the previous ones, clearing many Bills in record time."The better part of 2018 was also wasted while some in the opposition decided to abscond from Parliament and again the level of damage was mitigated due to Zanu-PF superior numbers," he said.MDC Alliance chief whip David Tekeshe put the blame on central government for failing to provide them with adequate funds."I don't agree with the report. Government is the one which has failed because it is broke. The job of an MP is to engage the relevant authorities, lobby for some projects in my area. Government has failed MPs to deliver on their mandate," he said."We are failing to do roads and other projects because government is failing to support the MPs financially because it is broke."If we look at the side of the Legislature, what Zanu-PF wants is what it gets because of the numbers. You look at some of the laws passed in Parliament, people would argue their hearts out, but at the end of the day, they say let us divide the House."Tekeshe said Zanu-PF protected individuals who were summoned before Parliament over corruption and other unlawful acts.However, CCC chief whip Prosper Mutseyami took responsibility, adding that if elected again, they would strive to do better."Our principled position is to stand with the people's wishes and aspirations at all times," he said."We will have to excel more in the coming new life of Parliament and councils and at most to invest in the potential capacity to deliver of our deployed members."