Trio in court over pangolin

by Staff reporter

THREE Bulawayo residents have been dragged to court over illegal possession of a pangolin worth US$5 000.Sehliselo Dube (37) of Nketa, Nkosinamandla Dube (28) and Bhekimpilo Ncube (43) both of Nkulumane, however, denied the charge when they appeared before magistrate Sibongile Marondedze on Monday and were remanded out of custody to June 28 this year.Prosecutor Sehliselo Khumalo told the court that on May 17, police received a tip-off that the suspects were in possession of a live pangolin and were looking for buyers in the Nketa area.Police officers teamed up with rangers from the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority and set a trap near Nketa 8 Secondary School.A live pangolin was recovered from one of the accused's bag, leading to their arrest.Illegal possession of a pangolin attracts a mandatory jail sentence of nine years.