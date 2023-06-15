Charumbira in cyber-bullying storm

News / Local

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT of the Chief's Council, Fortune Charumbira, has been reported to the police for cyber-bullying after he allegedly fabricated a WhatsApp chat history to downplay his sexual assault case.Charumbira, who is also the Pan-African Parliament president, is being accused of sexually assaulting his niece, who cannot be named for ethical reasons.Police are, however, yet to arrest him although the case was reported in April this year.A document, titled Plan to dethrone PAP president, which has been circulating on social media contains a WhatsApp chat history purporting to involve Charumbira's family members.According to the document, people involved in the chats are the victim and her father, who also cannot be named for ethical reasons, and two others who are allegedly plotting to dethrone Charumbira.The chat history alleges that the victim's father and the other three family members were worried that their plot to dethrone Charumbira using the sexual assault case was collapsing.In the conversation, they then discussed a fresh plot to dethrone him, which was to write a petition for his removal from the chieftaincy.But the victim's father dismissed the messages and filed a case against Charumbira and five other family members whom he accused of fabricating the chats to trivialise the assault case which has been reported to the police.The case was reported under RRB 5457709 at Masvingo Central Police Station last Thursday.Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dewa referred NewsDay to national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi."On that one, get the comment from our national office," Dhewa said.Nyathi was, however, not picking calls.In his self-recorded statement filed with the police, the victim's father said Charumbira connived with other family members to fabricate the chat history after he had panicked over a petition they had filed against him with government."I do not know the accused person, but I strongly suspect Chief Fortune Charumbira in conjunction with Akim Manyudza, Terminate Charumbira, Alimot Charumbira, Bylaw Charumbira and Muzvondiwa Charumbira. They all originate from the Charumbira clan," the victim's father said."The accused person contravened section 164B of the Data Protection Act [Chapter 11:22], cyber-bullying and harassment."The victim's father said his family filed a petition addressed to Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister Ezra Chadzamira, chairperson of the Provincial Chief Assembly, Chief Chitanga, Local Government minister July Moyo and Chief Secretary in the Offcice of the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda.He accused Charumbira of using the names of the signatories of the petition to fabricate a WhatsApp chat.The statement further read: "I assume the suspected person, after being served with the copy of the petition, noted the signatories on the petition which he used to manipulate the fraudulent WhatsApp chat."The suspect, towards countering all these allegations, formulated and hatched a plan to manipulate a false (sic) WhatsApp chat and posted it on social media, claiming that the aforementioned allegations of indecent assault and threats of violence were staged towards dethroning him."Contacted for comment, Charumbira said: "What WhatsApp chat history? Are you sure I have a link to that WhatsApp? Send me the chats to ascertain the truth."Charumbira recently refuted the allegations being levelled against him and threatened to sue the victim for defamation.The victim later filed another report of threat of violence against her by Charumbira.Last week, she filed a complaint against the police for failing to take action against her case.