Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Charumbira in cyber-bullying storm

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT of the Chief's Council, Fortune Charumbira, has been reported to the police for cyber-bullying after he allegedly fabricated a WhatsApp chat history to downplay his sexual assault case.

Charumbira, who is also the Pan-African Parliament president, is being accused of sexually assaulting his niece, who cannot be named for ethical reasons.

Police are, however, yet to arrest him although the case was reported in April this year.

A document, titled Plan to dethrone PAP president, which has been circulating on social media contains a WhatsApp chat history purporting to involve Charumbira's family members.

According to the document, people involved in the chats are the victim and her father, who also cannot be named for ethical reasons, and two others who are allegedly plotting to dethrone Charumbira.

The chat history alleges that the victim's father and the other three family members were worried that their plot to dethrone Charumbira using the sexual assault case was collapsing.

In the conversation, they then discussed a fresh plot to dethrone him, which was to write a petition for his removal from the chieftaincy.

But the victim's father dismissed the messages and filed a case against Charumbira and five other family members whom he accused of fabricating the chats to trivialise the assault case which has been reported to the police.

The case was reported under RRB 5457709 at Masvingo Central Police Station last Thursday.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dewa referred NewsDay to national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

"On that one, get the comment from our national office," Dhewa said.

Nyathi was, however, not picking calls.

In his self-recorded statement filed with the police, the victim's father said Charumbira connived with other family members to fabricate the chat history after he had panicked over a petition they had filed against him with government.

"I do not know the accused person, but I strongly suspect Chief Fortune Charumbira in conjunction with Akim Manyudza, Terminate Charumbira, Alimot Charumbira, Bylaw Charumbira and Muzvondiwa Charumbira. They all originate from the Charumbira clan," the victim's father said.

"The accused person contravened section 164B of the Data Protection Act [Chapter 11:22], cyber-bullying and harassment."

The victim's father said his family filed a petition addressed to Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister Ezra Chadzamira, chairperson of the Provincial Chief Assembly, Chief Chitanga, Local Government minister July Moyo and Chief Secretary in the Offcice of the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda.

He accused Charumbira of using the names of the signatories of the petition to fabricate a WhatsApp chat.

The statement further read: "I assume the suspected person, after being served with the copy of the petition, noted the signatories on the petition which he used to manipulate the fraudulent WhatsApp chat.

"The suspect, towards countering all these allegations, formulated and hatched a plan to manipulate a false (sic) WhatsApp chat and posted it on social media, claiming that the aforementioned allegations of indecent assault and threats of violence were staged towards dethroning him."

Contacted for comment, Charumbira said: "What WhatsApp chat history? Are you sure I have a link to that WhatsApp? Send me the chats to ascertain the truth."

Charumbira recently refuted the allegations being levelled against him and threatened to sue the victim for defamation.

The victim later filed another report of threat of violence against her by Charumbira.

Last week, she filed a complaint against the police for failing to take action against her case.



Source - newsday

Comments

Honda civic for sale


Must Read

Kasukuwere lands in Harare with Kasukuwre nomination papers?

2 hrs ago | 1331 Views

Gwanda council in land storm

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

EFF Zimbabwe endorses Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 505 Views

Buyanga in another bid to block extradition to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mapfumo to end career after Saturday UK show

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Musona joins Saudi Pro League side Al Riyadh FC

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa file nomination papers all eyes now on Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 416 Views

'Zimdollar will never die'

2 hrs ago | 292 Views

Number of female politicians set to drop

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe violates Global Fund regulations

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mukanya absconds Jah Prayzah, Winky D gig

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

High Court quashes discriminatory 1968 law

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Nomination fees challenge not urgent, says Court

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Trio in court over pangolin

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Bikita Minerals offers US$100 wage increase

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

SA envoy officiates at Lemba Day commemorations

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zanu-PF chair acquitted of rape

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Elected reps failed Zimbabwe - report

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

How will Zimbabwe implement women, youth quotas in the absence of an electoral law?

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Vehicles, shops torched as rival miners clash

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Gweru residents boycott paying bills

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Nomination Court opens

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

WATCH: Plumtree polytechnic construction starts

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Modernisation of Beitbridge border enters homestretch

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

United Zimbabwe Alliance presidential candidate calls for lifting of sanctions

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Unpacking today's Nomination court

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Businessman up for car theft

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

RBZ backs Pan-African payment, settlement system

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

ZACC recovers 36 vehicles from bogus civil servants

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

ZEC gazettes local authority women's quota

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Nomination courts sit to register candidates for Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe smash Dutch in World Cup qualifier

13 hrs ago | 471 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa file nomination papers

13 hrs ago | 1219 Views

WATCH: Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway now a deathtrap

13 hrs ago | 877 Views

Sudan condemns the raid of Zimbabwe's embassy and the ambassador's house

13 hrs ago | 613 Views

'Full dollarisation suicidal for Zimbabwe'

14 hrs ago | 883 Views

SA officials demand bribes from Zimbabwe permit holders

14 hrs ago | 984 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF MP leads invasion of sacred mountain

14 hrs ago | 922 Views

Zanu-PF unleashes terror in the Midlands, claims Chamisa's CCC

14 hrs ago | 395 Views

Jonathan Moyo blocked by Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 838 Views

Chamisa files nomination papers as CCC reports intimidation of candidates

14 hrs ago | 513 Views

Zimbabwe says Sudan rebel attack on ambassador's home 'sheer criminality'

14 hrs ago | 133 Views

Teacher found hanged after collecting pay

14 hrs ago | 799 Views

Zimbabwe reduces load-shedding

14 hrs ago | 235 Views

Mangwe, Bulilima villagers go online

14 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe official bank rate latest

14 hrs ago | 397 Views

Sikhala trial to continue next week

14 hrs ago | 127 Views

Minister Kazembe in violence storm

15 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Palestine calls for intervention to curb massive killings

16 hrs ago | 120 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days