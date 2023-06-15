Latest News Editor's Choice


Musona joins Saudi Pro League side Al Riyadh FC

FORMER Warriors captain Knowledge Musona is set to continue his professional career in Saudi Arabia after completing a move to newly promoted club Al Riyadh FC from fellow Saudi Pro League side Al Tai.

The 32-year-old former Zimbabwe international captain was unveiled at Al Riyadh on Tuesday in a move which will see him staying in Saudi Arabia's topflight league, which has in recent months been attracting some of the world's leading players.

Musona is set to become a free agent on July 1 on the expiry of his contract at Al Tai, a club he joined on their promotion to the top tier league in 2021 after leaving Belgian side Anderlecht.

He will join Al Riyadh FC after becoming the Riyadh-based side's first signing of the window.

Al Riyadh will play in the Saudi Pro League next season after winning promotion in the just ended season.

The club finished on position four in the First Division to earn the promotion.

Musona is expected to add some much needed experience to their side which will be aiming to preserve their topflight status.

The Smiling Assassin, as Musona is affectionately known earned himself a reputation as a dead ball specialist and assist master during his time at Al Tai, where he wore the captain's arm band this season.

With nine assists this season, Musona was rated the third best player in the league in the league when it comes to assist.

Musona was equally effective in the final third, scoring eight goals in 29 games he played this season.

The Zimbabwean star will be eager to continue making a good impression in the Saudi Pro League, which will enter a new dimension next season with the arrival of a number of world stars.

With impressive investment from the Saudi Arabian government, the Saudi Pro League is set to become the new Eldorado of world football in the coming weeks.

After Cristiano Ronaldo's spectacular signing by Al Nasr after the World Cup in Qatar, Karim Benzema's joined Al Ittihad while other star players have joined the trek to the oil rich nation.

