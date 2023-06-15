Kasukuwere lands in Harare with Kasukuwre nomination papers?

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Saviour Kasukuwere aka Passenger34 has landed in Harare ahead of today's nomination of candidates for the 23 August general elections in Zimbabwe.Saviour Kasukuwere will seek nomination for the presidential poll.Kasukuwere, a former minister, MP and Zanu-PF national political commissar, is now known as Passenger34 because he was on seat Number 34 on an Airlink flight No. 4Z104 from Johannesburg's OR Tambo Airport to Harare's Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport yesterday.The two main protagonists in the August 23 general elections - President Emmerson Mnangagwa (Zanu PF) and Nelson Chamisa (CCC) - have already filed their nomination papers in advance of tomorrow's sitting of the nomination court after paying the US$20,000 fees, their parties confirmed.