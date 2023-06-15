WATCH: Chamisa appears in public with Tendai Biti

News / Local

by Jonathan Moyo

Chamisa appears in public with Tendai Biti pic.twitter.com/DtmHN6aYlR — Bulawayo24 News (@Bulawayo24News) June 21, 2023

Biti will be in Chamisa's government pic.twitter.com/ys7RrFTBe7 — Bulawayo24 News (@Bulawayo24News) June 21, 2023

Zimbabwe's main opposition CCC leader Nelson Chamisa appeared at the Nomination Court for the presidential election to verify his papers in the company of his perceived internal rival Tendai Biti who was defeated in primaries in Harare East constituency, amid talk that he was eliminated by the party leader.Chamisa addressed the elephant in the room - which his fight with Biti - saying since his rival won't be in parliament anymore he will be deployed to the government if he wins.