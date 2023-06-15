Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa checks if his nomination papers are in order

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa addressing media after checking if his nomination papers for the 23 August presidential election are in order.

His papers were filed earlier in the day by Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi.

Mnangagwa will battle it out with main opposition CCC leader Nelson Chamisa and independent candidate Saviour Kasukuwere, a former Zanu-PF minister and MP, in what promises to be an explosive contest.

Mnangagwa says the  nomination process across the country for the general elections has been going on well, showing Zimbabwe is now a "mature democracy".



Source - Online

Comments

