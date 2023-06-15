Mnangagwa checks if his nomination papers are in order

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Mnangagwa after checking his papers pic.twitter.com/QyJyFYfXUi — Bulawayo24 News (@Bulawayo24News) June 21, 2023

President Emmerson Mnangagwa addressing media after checking if his nomination papers for the 23 August presidential election are in order.His papers were filed earlier in the day by Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi.Mnangagwa will battle it out with main opposition CCC leader Nelson Chamisa and independent candidate Saviour Kasukuwere, a former Zanu-PF minister and MP, in what promises to be an explosive contest.Mnangagwa says the nomination process across the country for the general elections has been going on well, showing Zimbabwe is now a "mature democracy".