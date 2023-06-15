Kasukuwere likely to change the dynamics of the fierce battle between Mnangagwa and Chamisa

Latest News Editor's Choice


Harare lawyer Jacqueline Sande briefing journalists after successfully filing Zimbabwean former minister and MP Saviour Kasukuwere's nomination papers to run as an  independent candidate in the 23 August presidential election.

The former Zanu-PF political commissar's papers were filed for him in absentia. He is Johannesburg, South Africa, at the moment.

Kasukuwere's move is likely to change the dynamics of the fierce battle between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his close rival, main opposition CCC leader Nelson Chamisa.

Given that his political base is mainly in Mashonaland provinces - Mashonaland Central, East and West - Kasukuwere will erode Mnangagwa's support the ruling party strongholds in favour of Chamisa, although on the youth segment of voters his impact might be the opposite.

The wider impact of Kasukuwere's participation on the presidential election is yet to be fully unpacked and analysed, but it is likely to be dramatic.



