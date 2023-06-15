Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa dismisses chances of CCC suffering double candidature

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) President Nelson Chamisa has dismissed any chance of his party fielding double candidates, after a drama filled day at Wednesday's nomination courts across the country.

Chamisa wore a brave face, telling journalists all was well despite challenges CCC had faced in coming up with a final list for the party, access to Zimbabwe Electoral Commission's (ZEC) voters roll and intimidation in rural areas.

News filtering in during the day indicated aspiring CCC legislators had faced challenges filing nominations which selected magistrates courts said were not properly signed.

A possibility of double candidates being fielded in Masvingo, Marondera and Mwenezi was not dismissed as some disgruntled losing members sought to throw their hats in the fray.

Speaking to journalists after confirming his nomination at Harare's High Court, Chamisa said those being referred to had fraudulently signed their papers, misrepresenting to the courts that they had come from his party.

The case has since been reported to Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

"We have received reports, it started slow, and we had challenges administratively. ZEC were telling us they had challenges with some of our signatories and they had not received them from headquarters," said Chamisa.

"We had our team's car impounded and our papers withheld but we have sorted that out.

"We do not have double candidates except certain individuals in Masvingo who stole some papers yesterday and forged signatures. It is not a case of double candidates but fraud, it is a criminal case that has been reported to the police.

"We do not foresee any such problems because we only have two signatories."

Chamisa was in the company of ousted Harare East legislator Tendai Biti whom he said would play a major role during and after August's general elections.

Speaking on his prospects, Chamisa said he was not fazed by either President Emmerson Mnangagwa or returnee Saviour Kasukuwere whose papers were also successfully filed.

 "Mnangagwa is a courageous man, I do not know why he is willing to even stand in this election because he has no reason to be in it.

 "Decency must teach him that he must just hand over to the next government.

"When I look at Kasukuwere I see one party Zanu-PF. Zanu-PF has now split into many factions and for the first time, we are now facing a factionalised Zanu-PF, a split Zanu-PF and a divided Zanu-PF.

"Now a divided opponent is a weak opponent, so we are excited, that is not a big issue."

ZEC is expected to announce the final list of candidates at a yet-to-be-advised time.


Source - NewZimbabwe

