Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa's CCC likely to lose over 20 seats in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition For Change (CCC) President Nelson Chamisa's experimental candidate selection process imploded Wednesday, most likely costing the party over 20 seats in Bulawayo.

Late publication of the party's candidate list, poor communication with those successful, outright bungling, questionable secrecy and accusations of candidate impositions all coalesced to fuel an already chaotic end to CCC's process.

By 3pm none of CCC's Parliamentary candidates had filed their nomination papers at Tredgold Building in contrast to flawless Zanu-PF's flawless system.

In Harare, CCC legislator Charlton Hwende told journalists the delay was deliberately meant to avoid the very same chaos they created.

Top CCC official Felix Mafa arrived late and had to beg unsuccessfully to submit his papers.

Bulawayo Central aspiring candidate Eric Gono and Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube's competitor Pashor Sibanda's papers were also bungled leading to Zimbabwe Electoral Commission's (ZEC) Provincial Elections Officer (PEO) ordering them to fix then resubmit.

It could not be ascertained whether they later submitted them.

Some aspiring MPs were still getting their papers signed by party officials at 7pm.

RELATED: Zanu-PF is pursuing our candidates, we won't advertise targets says Chamisa; adds CCC will only avail final nominees' list to ZEC

"All our papers were ready but our candidates knew that we were going to file in the afternoon as per our agreement.

"There were things we were finishing up," said CCC's Sichelesile Mahlangu on the delays.

CITE ZW which extensively covered the process across Bulawayo and Matebeleland Provinces reported that Theresa Mutara, an aspiring Hwange councillor with CCC was  late after arriving at 4.03pm, three minutes after Wednesday scheduled close of business.

Mutara was reported to have accused CCC of sabotaging her.

Mzingaye Ncube, a resident of Lobengula West later went on camera bemoaning how Tendai Nyathi, their preferred candidate had been told to step down despite having trounced CCC's favoured one.

"Residents are angry. Surely we cannot be made to believe we have a choice in this through the candidate selection process only for Chamisa to handpick his preferred candidate from Harare. We have decided Nyathi will run as an independent," said Ncube.



Double candidates are said to have been recorded in Masvingo and Marondera while some aspiring MPs in Harare reportedly did not know that their nominations had been successful.

One of the MPs was actually sleeping at home, oblivious of the fact his name was being called out at Harare Magistrates Court.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments

Airport plot for sale

Honda civic for sale


Must Read

Chamisa's CCC hit by a wave of double candidates, blames FAZ

38 secs ago | 0 Views

Mthuli Ncube remains mum as Zimdollar crashes

2 mins ago | 2 Views

'Zimbabwe public hospitals slide into dereliction'

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Peter Vowles appointed United Kingdom's ambassador to Zimbabwe

5 mins ago | 10 Views

WATCH: Acie Lumumba bets for Kasukuwere

8 mins ago | 44 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T fails to field candidates in all constituencies

15 mins ago | 97 Views

Justice Mbatha and a white judge blocks Malema, EFF from repossessing land

54 mins ago | 107 Views

Zanu-PF snubs US$10m western poll donation, dares CCC to accept grant

1 hr ago | 414 Views

Ziyambi not fit to be leader of government business in Parliament

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Chamisa scores own goals

2 hrs ago | 1197 Views

Threatened CCC top official resigns

2 hrs ago | 813 Views

'Struggling to raise US$20,000 nomination fees a sign of bad leadership'

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Chamisa dismisses chances of CCC suffering double candidature

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mnangagwa's corruption double talk

2 hrs ago | 344 Views

Telcos hikes Zimdollar tariffs

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Some govt ministries derailing the Mnangagwa's efforts

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Die is cast, no to violence to win votes

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zanu-PF aspiring MP in land scam

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimbabwe misses out on top striker

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zesa cable thieves in dock

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

'Abandoned' luxury bus mystery on Bulawayo-Plumtree Road

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

Chaos at Masvingo Nomination Court

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

ZIMRA dismisses reports of tax records loss

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Beitbridge modernisation winds up

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Chiwenga to grace Public Service Day celebrations

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Nust construction projects on course

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Dinson Iron and Steel Company seeks partners for Manhize-Beira rail project

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

'US$10m for training Zimbabwe election agents illegal'

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Drama, heartbreak at Nomination Court

2 hrs ago | 337 Views

Mnangagwa urges lawyers to preach gospel of peace

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Huge progress as tobacco sales hit over US$800m

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mega-dollar ED Cup tournament launched

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

7 vie for Zimbabwe's top job

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Statement on false allegations that ZIMRA lost TAX records

11 hrs ago | 242 Views

Chamisa to win 2023 Election

11 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Full list of Citizens Coalition for Change National Assembly candidates

14 hrs ago | 3440 Views

Chamisa allays Biti fall-out concerns

14 hrs ago | 1594 Views

Chamisa launches disdainful dismissal of Kasukuwere

14 hrs ago | 2040 Views

ZANU PF 'bogus' photographer needs a lawyer

14 hrs ago | 356 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics told to withdraw from Presidential race and support Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Busisiwe Mkhwebane merely annoyed agents of white monopoly capital

15 hrs ago | 330 Views

Kasukuwere likely to change the dynamics of the fierce battle between Mnangagwa and Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 887 Views

Mnangagwa checks if his nomination papers are in order

16 hrs ago | 364 Views

WATCH: Chamisa appears in public with Tendai Biti

16 hrs ago | 1529 Views

Strategic ambiguity rocks Chamisa's CCC

16 hrs ago | 908 Views

Confirmed election candidates to get electronic voters roll

16 hrs ago | 324 Views

Kasukuwere keeps whereabouts secret

16 hrs ago | 873 Views

Candidates ill-preparerd for Nomination Court

16 hrs ago | 318 Views

Zapu chickens out of Presidential race

16 hrs ago | 382 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days