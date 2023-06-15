Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa scores own goals

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
CONFUSION and chaos characterised opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party's nomination process at the Harare Magistrate Court.

The party's nomination finalization was still on going after lunch time despite the court's 1600hrs closing time.

Confusion rocked the candidates selection process with some candidates confirming to have filed nomination papers with the court despite claims by the party's spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere, that there were some challenges pertaining to signatories required in the procedure.

CCC's candidate nomination process only started moving forward after 1600 hours with most of the candidates being cleared by the party's election officer, Ellen Shiriyedenga in court after the doors were closed.

In contrast, by 1100hrs Zanu-PF had finished filling their candidates nomination papers.

For CCC, by 1800hrs, the party was in sixes and sevens as some members were now being turned away for late submissions.

One such candidate who was turned away is the youth quota representative Takudzwa Ngadziore.

Sources revealed that this was due to the issue of signatories that were required for the nomination process.

He later filed his nomination papers after some interventions by Chamisa's lawyer Thabani Mpofu.

In another incident, the supposedly selected candidate for Chitungwiza St Mary's Freddy Masarirevhu was rumoured to have been replaced by Brighton Mazhinda.

However during the filling of papers, Masarirevhu's name was called and when inquired about his whereabouts, sources revealed that he was home unaware that he had been considered.

Prior to the mayhem, Mahere had cleared air on the hiccups saying the party had tended to the requirements demanded by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) despite having gone for months claiming to be doing a selection process and making sure the candidates met the requisites.

"The reason for the delays was that ZEC wanted confirmation of specimen signatures and so we quickly liaised with the electorate directorate we got the required correspondence from Councillor Ian Makone who is the head of the elections directorate and as soon as that was brought to ZEC they saw that all our papers were in order," Mahere said.

Speaking to journalists at the Magistrate's court, the outgoing CCC MP for Chitungwiza South, Maxwell Mavhunga, downplayed the party's lack of preparedness.

"The process was smooth. We have no complaints against the way it was done by ZEC. There was a mix up of signatures that came to ZEC against the signatures that were on forms," he said.

"The signatures that went to ZEC some of them were not brought here and when we went in the morning ZEC said the signatures they had were not the ones on our forms but apparently our staff had gone with the required signatures but the unfortunate thing is that they were not scanned here at court."

Kuwadzana East MP Charlton Hwende claimed the process was slow due to the high number of nominees being served by ZEC.

"The issue of signatures is just hearsay, it's just that there are a lot of people who are being served inside but I am sure everything will be sorted out."

Unconfirmed reports stated that at the close of the nomination courts, CCC had failed to field seven ward candidates in Zibagwe and one in Murewa.

More reports also indicated that the opposition party had also failed to field 12 ward candidates in Takawira Rural District Council, in Gwanda 1 and 2, Insiza ward 14 and 20.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Chamisa, #CCC, #Court

Comments

Airport plot for sale

Honda civic for sale


Must Read

Chamisa's CCC hit by a wave of double candidates, blames FAZ

2 mins ago | 4 Views

Mthuli Ncube remains mum as Zimdollar crashes

3 mins ago | 10 Views

'Zimbabwe public hospitals slide into dereliction'

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Peter Vowles appointed United Kingdom's ambassador to Zimbabwe

6 mins ago | 15 Views

WATCH: Acie Lumumba bets for Kasukuwere

9 mins ago | 52 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T fails to field candidates in all constituencies

16 mins ago | 104 Views

Justice Mbatha and a white judge blocks Malema, EFF from repossessing land

55 mins ago | 107 Views

Zanu-PF snubs US$10m western poll donation, dares CCC to accept grant

1 hr ago | 421 Views

Ziyambi not fit to be leader of government business in Parliament

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

Threatened CCC top official resigns

2 hrs ago | 819 Views

'Struggling to raise US$20,000 nomination fees a sign of bad leadership'

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Chamisa's CCC likely to lose over 20 seats in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 853 Views

Chamisa dismisses chances of CCC suffering double candidature

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Mnangagwa's corruption double talk

2 hrs ago | 345 Views

Telcos hikes Zimdollar tariffs

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Some govt ministries derailing the Mnangagwa's efforts

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Die is cast, no to violence to win votes

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zanu-PF aspiring MP in land scam

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimbabwe misses out on top striker

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zesa cable thieves in dock

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

'Abandoned' luxury bus mystery on Bulawayo-Plumtree Road

2 hrs ago | 379 Views

Chaos at Masvingo Nomination Court

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

ZIMRA dismisses reports of tax records loss

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Beitbridge modernisation winds up

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Chiwenga to grace Public Service Day celebrations

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Nust construction projects on course

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Dinson Iron and Steel Company seeks partners for Manhize-Beira rail project

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

'US$10m for training Zimbabwe election agents illegal'

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Drama, heartbreak at Nomination Court

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mnangagwa urges lawyers to preach gospel of peace

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Huge progress as tobacco sales hit over US$800m

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mega-dollar ED Cup tournament launched

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

7 vie for Zimbabwe's top job

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Statement on false allegations that ZIMRA lost TAX records

11 hrs ago | 243 Views

Chamisa to win 2023 Election

11 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Full list of Citizens Coalition for Change National Assembly candidates

14 hrs ago | 3442 Views

Chamisa allays Biti fall-out concerns

14 hrs ago | 1597 Views

Chamisa launches disdainful dismissal of Kasukuwere

14 hrs ago | 2043 Views

ZANU PF 'bogus' photographer needs a lawyer

14 hrs ago | 356 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics told to withdraw from Presidential race and support Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Busisiwe Mkhwebane merely annoyed agents of white monopoly capital

15 hrs ago | 330 Views

Kasukuwere likely to change the dynamics of the fierce battle between Mnangagwa and Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 887 Views

Mnangagwa checks if his nomination papers are in order

16 hrs ago | 364 Views

WATCH: Chamisa appears in public with Tendai Biti

16 hrs ago | 1530 Views

Strategic ambiguity rocks Chamisa's CCC

16 hrs ago | 909 Views

Confirmed election candidates to get electronic voters roll

16 hrs ago | 324 Views

Kasukuwere keeps whereabouts secret

16 hrs ago | 873 Views

Candidates ill-preparerd for Nomination Court

16 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zapu chickens out of Presidential race

16 hrs ago | 382 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days