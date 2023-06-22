Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Nomination Courts expose Zimbabwe's opposition parties

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Nomination Courts that sat across the country on Wednesday have exposed sharp contrasts in the organisational capacities between the ruling ZANU-PF party and one of its opponents CCC ahead of elections in August.

A week before the Nomination Court, Zanu-PF rallied its candidates to submit nomination papers to the courts, giving them time to make sure that all their paperwork was in order.

While ZANU-PF started its process a week before, CCC waited until minutes before the court was due to close. And, even then, their papers were not in order.

The result was predictable; some candidates failed to file papers on time, while in some cases the party had more than one candidate in the same wards or constituencies.

So glaring was the chaos that several aspiring candidates only got to know that they were not on the party list at the 11th hour.

The confusion that characterised the CCC's submission of nomination papers contrasts sharply with their ZANU-PF opponents who managed to file papers for their candidates without any glitches.

Nyanga South MP and ZANU-PF Secretary for Local Government in the Politburo, Supa Mandiwanzira, said the Nomination Court filing exercise was smooth because candidates had submitted their papers a week before the actual nomination day, as allowed by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

"We had nearly a week of putting together all our papers, getting them verified by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission. That process helped in that we didn't have to queue for a long time in the courts today," said Mandiwanzira.

It was a different story for the party that tells its supporters that it has a secret, strategic plan. As late as 1800hrs on nomination day, two hours after closing time, the CCC party was at sixes and sevens.

Candidates that had prevailed in the internal party candidate selection processes found that they had been excluded from the list, with no explanation.

A case in point was one involving Chitungwiza St Mary's Freddy Masarirevhu.

He had garnered the most votes in the CCC candidate selection process, but found himself replaced by Brighton Mazhindu on the list of candidates. Still, he received a call from a party official to submit his papers at the nomination court. In the end, CCC ended up with two candidates. Yet, they blamed shadows for this.

In Bulawayo, the CCC party almost failed to submit their party lists.

Candidates arrived early, but their papers only arrived after 3pm from party offices. This meant that some of them could not present their papers in time. Some of the papers had errors on them, with missing signatures and other issues.

The Presiding Election Officer (PEO) said he could not accept new nominations as the cut-off time for submissions had lapsed.

The CCC had to plead their case saying they were still making corrections on their forms. The PEO accused the CCC of being disorderly and expressed dissatisfaction with their conduct. Still, he was patient with them, giving them up to midnight to sort themselves out.

Political analyst, Dr Alexander Rusero, says the chaos that characterised the CCC filing of papers was bound to happen given the "nature of what they call strategic ambiguity."

"The strategic ambiguity of the CCC was overdone to the extent of becoming strategic confusion. However, we have to realise that CCC is pretty new in terms of itself as a bona fide entity contesting this election on this magnitude," Dr Rusero said.

He further said the "so-called insulation and averting infiltration are just flimsy excuse" as Nelson Chamisa (CCC leader) used the nomination process to consolidate power and foolproof the possibility of some palace coup or dramatic ouster as was the case during the Mwonzora debacle.

The director of Harare-based Mass Public Opinion (MPOI), Dr Eldred Masunungure, was less charitable in his assessment of the CCC.

He said it was evident even before the candidate nomination process that ZANU-PF and CCC were polar opposites, with one using tried and tested organisational methods and processes while the other resorted to an experimental exercise.

"It appears the CCC's experiment exploded on the leadership's face. It is a long established axiom that power needs and grows from organisation and the CCC's novel organisational amorphousness proved the validity of this maxim beyond reasonable doubt," said Dr Masunungure.

Other analysts said the anarchy in the CCC camp showed that an organisational structure with appointed or elected officials who can execute their duties as mandated by the party's constitution was a fundamental requisite for political organisations.

Source - The Herald

Comments

Airport plot for sale

Honda civic for sale


Must Read

Kasukuwere hints at seeking SADC protection

1 hr ago | 398 Views

Wicknell Chivayo splurges US$140,000 on Catholic parish

1 hr ago | 151 Views

ZEC says 10 presidential candidates rejected

1 hr ago | 441 Views

Chamisa's CCC cries foul

1 hr ago | 295 Views

Kasukuwere raises security concerns

1 hr ago | 276 Views

Anglicans demand apology over Mnangagwa's recent visit to the Church

1 hr ago | 397 Views

Insights into Chiwenga's lavish wedding anniversary

1 hr ago | 278 Views

Electoral uncertainty is a form of rigging

1 hr ago | 25 Views

2 in court over rebate scam

1 hr ago | 54 Views

NGO lobbies against poultry caging

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Assemblies of God leadership wrangle rages

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Foreign funded electoral watchdog denies reports that it received US$10 million

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Mnangagwa expected at ceremony for Renamo

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Israel Moyo bounces back at Highlanders

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Mnangagwa to officially commission Binga coal project

1 hr ago | 49 Views

BCC commissions US$1m equipment

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Dinson Iron and Steel Company project reaches 70% completion

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Armed robbers leave loot, flee

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Major renovations to be carried out at Zimbabwe's National Sports Stadium

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Biti, Chamisa fall out over US dollars?

1 hr ago | 203 Views

Chiwenga says Mnangagwa is the best foot forward

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Zanu-PF to launch campaign in Ndabaningi Sithole's territory

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Beitbridge staff village brings relief to border workers

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Could this be the next great African golfer? Meet Zuwa Luwo

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Chamisa'sd CCC rescued by ZEC after 'strategic ambiguity' fiasco

12 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Chamisa blames forgeries in CCC double candidate controversy

13 hrs ago | 647 Views

Man beats up mother-in-law

13 hrs ago | 785 Views

Nomination court gaffe exposes Chamisa's strategy

13 hrs ago | 1282 Views

Half of BCC's vehicle fleet needs replacing

13 hrs ago | 142 Views

Chamisa blames Zanu-PF, FAZ for chaotic nomination process

14 hrs ago | 374 Views

ZEC extends election fee payment deadline

14 hrs ago | 521 Views

Zanu-PF in early 2023 elections lead

14 hrs ago | 453 Views

2 die in head-on collision

14 hrs ago | 347 Views

Zanu-PF cheered by 53 uncontested council seats

14 hrs ago | 497 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa headline provisional list of 11 presidential candidates

14 hrs ago | 495 Views

ZANU-PF elbows Ex-Minister again

17 hrs ago | 2541 Views

Our country's Disregard for Proper Waste Management

19 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zanu PF mercenaries', masquerading as heroes, hunger for power in insatiable to distraction as nation burn to ashes.

19 hrs ago | 517 Views

Zimbabwe People First's position on elections

19 hrs ago | 701 Views

Chamisa's CCC hit by a wave of double candidates, blames FAZ

23 hrs ago | 3225 Views

Mthuli Ncube remains mum as Zimdollar crashes

23 hrs ago | 2738 Views

'Zimbabwe public hospitals slide into dereliction'

23 hrs ago | 608 Views

Peter Vowles appointed United Kingdom's ambassador to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 892 Views

WATCH: Acie Lumumba bets for Kasukuwere

23 hrs ago | 2034 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T fails to field candidates in all constituencies

23 hrs ago | 2106 Views

Justice Mbatha and a white judge blocks Malema, EFF from repossessing land

24 hrs ago | 658 Views

Zanu-PF snubs US$10m western poll donation, dares CCC to accept grant

22 Jun 2023 at 07:39hrs | 1878 Views

Ziyambi not fit to be leader of government business in Parliament

22 Jun 2023 at 07:00hrs | 666 Views

Chamisa scores own goals

22 Jun 2023 at 06:52hrs | 3916 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days