Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF to launch campaign in Ndabaningi Sithole's territory

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zanu-PF will tomorrow launch its election campaign in Chipinge, home to one of the ruling party's founding fathers, Reverend Ndabaningi Chakandiwana Sithole, who was recently conferred with National Hero status as President Mnangagwa's administration continues to right wrongs of the past.

The holding of the campaign launch in Chipinge attests to Zanu-PF's broad-based development and economic emancipation of the people policies founded on unshakable principles that uphold justice and equity for all.

The essence of Zanu-PF's ideological thrust is the establishment of a sustained society firmly based on its historical, cultural and social experience and to create conditions for economic independence, prosperity and equitable distribution of the wealth of the nation.

It is in this regard that the campaign launch, that is coming after all the revolutionary candidates submitted their nomination papers, will be held at Mutema Secondary School, Chipangai Area, Manicaland Province.

Speaking at a press conference in Harare yesterday, Zanu-PF National Political Commissar Mike Bimha said it's all systems go for the party campaign launch tomorrow. "We are launching the Zanu-PF campaign manifesto this coming Saturday to be held at Mutema Secondary School, Chipangai area, Manicaland," he said.

Those expected to attend, he said, are Politburo, Central Committee, National Consultative, provincial members and all winning and losing candidates.

"We are inviting all candidates from the House of Assembly, senatorial, Women's quota, Youth quota, local authorities, and provincial councils. Losing candidates are also expected to attend," said Bimha.

The candidates will then carry the party manifesto to the people during the campaign period.

He said the launch will be an opportunity for all the candidates to listen to the President and First Secretary of the party, Mnangagwa.

"Once he does that (launch) we will be going full throttle in campaigning for all candidates. This time around our focus is on the team which comprises the President, House of Assembly members and representatives in the local authorities, that is the team that we are campaigning for and after the launch our teams will be on the ground and everyone is excited."

The party, Bimha said, is targeting to get five-million plus votes for the President and 80 percent for the other categories, the House of Assembly and Local Authorities.

The launch is in tandem with the President's decentralisation of significant events pursuant to the Second Republic's motto of "leaving no one and no place behind".

Historically, Chipinge provided passage to liberation struggle fighters and continues to be an important part of Government's developmental blueprint with several projects currently underway there.

Currently, final touches are being done for the campaign launch which is expected to draw at least 30 000 Zanu-PF supporters from across the country.

"We will be launching the party's election campaign in Chipinge and we are in the process of making sure everything is in order," Bimha said.

Zanu-PF Manicaland Province secretary for Information Sam Matema said the province was ready to welcome the huge crowd that was going to throng Musikavanhu-Mutema constituency in Chipinge.

"As a province, we are excited to host the President and First Secretary of the revolutionary party Zanu-PF, Dr ED Mnangagwa during the launch of a defining and history-making party process, the election campaign launch.

"Musikavanhu-Mutema Constituency is expected to receive a bumper crowd of at least 30 000 party cadres on Saturday June 24, 2023, drawn chiefly from Chipinge District," he said.

Matema said the campaign launch signalled the laying of the party's foundation ahead of election day on August 23.

"On Saturday June 24, 2023, the President and First Secretary of the colossal party, Zanu-PF, Dr ED Mnangagwa, will lay a foundation upon which the August 23, 2023 election bid will be built. Upon that foundation and upon that rock, the path to a landslide electoral victory for Zanu-PF will be cleared.

"The election campaign launch speaks to the inherent order and discipline that finds residence and expression in the party structures and processes. We are very clear in terms of our intentions and direction of travel," he said.

Matema said unlike the opposition, Zanu-PF had order and purpose.

"This clarity, attention to detail and respect of party structures, is what is in short supply in the opposition ranks, and predictably, is the albatross on their political necks with the 2023 harmonised elections beckoning," he said.

After the campaign launch, Zimbabweans will celebrate the life of ZANU founding Father Sithole at a rally that will be held in the small town of Chipinge.

Source - The Herald

Comments

Airport plot for sale

Honda civic for sale


Must Read

Kasukuwere hints at seeking SADC protection

58 mins ago | 378 Views

Wicknell Chivayo splurges US$140,000 on Catholic parish

59 mins ago | 145 Views

ZEC says 10 presidential candidates rejected

60 mins ago | 430 Views

Chamisa's CCC cries foul

1 hr ago | 288 Views

Kasukuwere raises security concerns

1 hr ago | 265 Views

Anglicans demand apology over Mnangagwa's recent visit to the Church

1 hr ago | 375 Views

Insights into Chiwenga's lavish wedding anniversary

1 hr ago | 270 Views

Electoral uncertainty is a form of rigging

1 hr ago | 25 Views

2 in court over rebate scam

1 hr ago | 48 Views

NGO lobbies against poultry caging

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Assemblies of God leadership wrangle rages

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Foreign funded electoral watchdog denies reports that it received US$10 million

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Mnangagwa expected at ceremony for Renamo

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Israel Moyo bounces back at Highlanders

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Mnangagwa to officially commission Binga coal project

1 hr ago | 47 Views

BCC commissions US$1m equipment

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Dinson Iron and Steel Company project reaches 70% completion

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Armed robbers leave loot, flee

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Major renovations to be carried out at Zimbabwe's National Sports Stadium

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Biti, Chamisa fall out over US dollars?

1 hr ago | 197 Views

Chiwenga says Mnangagwa is the best foot forward

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Nomination Courts expose Zimbabwe's opposition parties

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Beitbridge staff village brings relief to border workers

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Could this be the next great African golfer? Meet Zuwa Luwo

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Chamisa'sd CCC rescued by ZEC after 'strategic ambiguity' fiasco

12 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Chamisa blames forgeries in CCC double candidate controversy

13 hrs ago | 647 Views

Man beats up mother-in-law

13 hrs ago | 783 Views

Nomination court gaffe exposes Chamisa's strategy

13 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Half of BCC's vehicle fleet needs replacing

13 hrs ago | 142 Views

Chamisa blames Zanu-PF, FAZ for chaotic nomination process

14 hrs ago | 374 Views

ZEC extends election fee payment deadline

14 hrs ago | 519 Views

Zanu-PF in early 2023 elections lead

14 hrs ago | 451 Views

2 die in head-on collision

14 hrs ago | 347 Views

Zanu-PF cheered by 53 uncontested council seats

14 hrs ago | 497 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa headline provisional list of 11 presidential candidates

14 hrs ago | 495 Views

ZANU-PF elbows Ex-Minister again

17 hrs ago | 2540 Views

Our country's Disregard for Proper Waste Management

18 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zanu PF mercenaries', masquerading as heroes, hunger for power in insatiable to distraction as nation burn to ashes.

19 hrs ago | 517 Views

Zimbabwe People First's position on elections

19 hrs ago | 701 Views

Chamisa's CCC hit by a wave of double candidates, blames FAZ

23 hrs ago | 3224 Views

Mthuli Ncube remains mum as Zimdollar crashes

23 hrs ago | 2737 Views

'Zimbabwe public hospitals slide into dereliction'

23 hrs ago | 608 Views

Peter Vowles appointed United Kingdom's ambassador to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 892 Views

WATCH: Acie Lumumba bets for Kasukuwere

23 hrs ago | 2034 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T fails to field candidates in all constituencies

23 hrs ago | 2106 Views

Justice Mbatha and a white judge blocks Malema, EFF from repossessing land

24 hrs ago | 658 Views

Zanu-PF snubs US$10m western poll donation, dares CCC to accept grant

22 Jun 2023 at 07:39hrs | 1878 Views

Ziyambi not fit to be leader of government business in Parliament

22 Jun 2023 at 07:00hrs | 666 Views

Chamisa scores own goals

22 Jun 2023 at 06:52hrs | 3916 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days