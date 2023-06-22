Latest News Editor's Choice


Major renovations to be carried out at Zimbabwe's National Sports Stadium

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE National Sports Stadium is set to undergo major renovations in the coming months after Government secured an internationally acclaimed partner to spearhead the work.

There is every reason to be optimistic given the partner, whose name is still under wraps, developed some of the stadiums which hosted the FIFA World Cup in 2010 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The giant facility is currently barred from hosting international football matches as it does not meet the minimum CAF requirements for assignments of that magnitude.

With the country also on international football participation embargo, the facility has for the past four months, been hosting Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixtures.

It has been overused too, with eight clubs sharing the ground which has accommodated at least four games every week since March.

Both the infrastructure and playing pitch have suffered the brunt of the intense fixture congestion. The ground authorities recently deciding to chop the number of games to two per week to allow maintenance works to gain pace while the grass needed rest to rehabilitate.

With the PSL caught unaware by the decision, they decided to halt the league action to give ample time for maintenance works.

While the works are currently underway, the PSL are in a dilemma as some of the teams which use the National Sports Stadium as their home ground have failed to secure alternative stadiums in time for matches to resume next week as initially scheduled.

The situation has been worsened by the non-availability of Rufaro Stadium which is also under renovations, four years after hosting a league game.

Rufaro Stadium owners, the Harare City Council, however, maintain that the facility will be available for use next week. A visit to the site tells a different story despite the optimism by Harare Council authorities.

But should Zimbabwe be recalled from international football wilderness, the National Sports Stadium has to be available to host games.

And the stadium will be attended to in the next six months.

Speaking at the PSL indaba which was organised by Zimpapers through ZTN Prime early this week, Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry said major renovations will be carried out at the giant facility in the next six months.

Revealed that the venue should have been upgraded to international standards three years ago had it not been for corruption and inflated prices for some of the required items.

"We have the National Sports Stadium being renovated for the past three years. The first attempt came crashing. Things that we tendered out were linked to third parties as I requested some documents.

"Basic things that should cost about US$200 were at US$3 000, US$4 000. The Government had put aside US$8 million but (due to the corruption around) the cost was about $15 million and US$19 million so we ended up being kicked out of the renovations," said Coventry.

"So the last few months, we have reorganised ourselves and sought a company which developed world cup stadiums in Johannesburg, South Africa.

"Right now there is a feasibility study being carried out. We have an incredible corporate that has come on board to help out but for now, it will remain confidential.

"You will see the stadium getting a new look. We have one or two corporates. Hopefully, we will see some progress in the next three, six months".

That could mean Premiership football in Harare would be played at Rufaro if renovation works at the Mbare facility are complete.

Source - The Herald

