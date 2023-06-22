Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Armed robbers leave loot, flee

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
FIVE armed robbers are said to have run for dear life, leaving behind their loot at Gotora Clinic after they were disturbed by alert residents while trying to steal solar panels from the health institution.

Now, police have launched a manhunt for the suspects, who at midnight on June 19, 2023, reportedly went to Gotora Clinic in Hwedza armed with machetes, knives and logs attacked and overpowered Mr Tinashe Moyo, a security guard at the clinic before removing 12 solar panels from the solar yard.

It is alleged that they also broke a door to one of the rooms where they robbed a pregnant woman of her laptop and cellphone.

They allegedly attempted to open a cage where solar batteries are kept but they were disturbed.

Reports are that people from the community who had heard some unusual noise from the clinic, proceeded to the premise to investigate.

However, the suspects noticed them and fled from the scene leaving the 12 solar panels on the ground.

It is said members of the community reported the matter to the police, and the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) responded swiftly and managed to intercept the vehicle with robbers at 10 Miles near Marondera.

After realising that they were cornered, it is said the five robbers disembarked from the vehicle and ran, taking advantage of the darkness.

However, one of the suspects, Johannes Mathias from Epworth, Harare was arrested and the police recovered the stolen laptop and cell phone.

Mashonaland East provincial Police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incident in a statement.

"Allow me to thank the Gotora community for being so united. They have shown the good effects of good community policing initiatives by coming out in their numbers after hearing the unusual sound coming from the clinic.

"We appeal to anyone with information which may lead to arrest of the five suspects on the run to approach CID Marondera or any nearest police station," Insp Chazovachiyi said.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Armed, #Robbery, #Clinic



