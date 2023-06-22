Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Dinson Iron and Steel Company project reaches 70% completion

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Dinson Iron and Steel Company (Disco) is confident that the US$1,5 billion steel plant being constructed in Mvuma will be completed this year as the project has reached 70 percent completion.

Upon completion, the mega project will see the country saving almost 90 percent of imports in steel products, while exporting the product, coupled with the downstream benefits along the economy's value chain.

Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando yesterday handed over the mining lease to Dinson Iron and Steel Company which is a subsidiary of Tsingshan Holdings, the world's largest stainless steel producer which is building Africa's biggest integrated steel plant whose first blast furnace is expected to be switched on at the end of September.

The ongoing project, which is expected to be among the largest in Africa, is seen as a significant step toward Zimbabwe's goal of modernisation and industrialisation.

Speaking during the handover ceremony that was held in Harare yesterday, Dinson Iron and Steel Company Managing Director, Mr Benson Xu vowed to meet the target saying the project was nearing completion with much of critical works having been completed.

"It's like we have completed about 70 percent of the total project so with this assurance from your Ministry, I can assure you that we can move much faster to complete the target we have set out.

"We have completed the foundation of the critical equipment, now we are very busy with the installation of the equipment and most of the equipment has come through already."

Although the project was disrupted by incessant rains that the country experienced early this year, Mr Xu said they were expecting more equipment to come as the company races towards the completion of the project.

"We hope that by the end of this year we could commission the blast furnaces so that's our target and like what we promised the President. We must deliver , no matter the challenges.

"We have travelled so well , I honestly feel that without your support nothing will happen , without Government commitment nothing will happen."

Further he said that he was impressed that the once bushy area had completely changed within a short space of time.

He also described the recent approval of the Manhize town plan as a game changer as industrialists, banks, and other service providers have already expressed interest in taking part in the enormous project.

"There are a lot of interests from all these sectors of the economy and we would like to involve a lot of local participants and local industries to come and work with us."

The new town, which is set to be a game changer for the country, will be established for about 30 000 residents and the site plan will be made public soon.

Since the Manhize is largely inaccessible in terms of transferring goods, he said the focus was on making it easier to facilitate.

"So we are working with local authorities like NRZ and other stakeholders in terms of how we can open the logistics and move the product into the regional market and also out of Africa .

"As we speak we have another team that is working in Mozambique to sort out the issue of the port corridor.

The Mines Minister hailed Dinson Steel Company for having faith in the Government and for supporting its investment programme.

"Many companies will say they will not invest a dollar until we get our mining lease but Dinson when they got assurance from his Excellency the President that the mining lease will be coming, they didn't wait for the title deed , they actually proceeded to investing millions of us dollars without having a mining lease."

He also described the project as a typical example of a consolidated value addition project which is in line with NDS1 and which is also in line with the vision of 2030.

"The Dinson project is really a typical example of a mining and comprehensive value addition project which is almost an ecosystem on its own.

"If you look at the minerals that are involved, the value chain from coal up to coke , the value chain from limestone to ferrochrome."

Following the closure of Zimbabwe's largest steel plant, Zisco in 2008, the country is spending US$400 million annually importing iron and steel products.

Disco intends to build a 1 000 kilometre railway network to be used for ferrying bulk iron and steel products to the markets or ports.

The group's two other local subsidiaries are Dinson Colliery and Afrochine Smelting (Pvt) Limited.

In July last year, Disco announced that it had started scouting for local and export markets for its products ahead of production this year.

This dovetails with the objectives of ZimTrade to grow Zimbabwe's exports to US$7 billion this year and US$14 billion by 2030.

In Hwange, Dinson Colliery is engaged in coking coal, coal washing, coal tar recovery, coal tar processing, and other activities.

The colliery already exports high-quality coke to South Africa and Zambia

Source - The Herald
More on: #Disco, #Dinson, #Project

Comments

Airport plot for sale

Honda civic for sale


Must Read

CCC lodges complaint with ZEC

10 secs ago | 0 Views

Kasukuwere hints at seeking SADC protection

1 hr ago | 401 Views

Wicknell Chivayo splurges US$140,000 on Catholic parish

1 hr ago | 153 Views

ZEC says 10 presidential candidates rejected

1 hr ago | 444 Views

Chamisa's CCC cries foul

1 hr ago | 303 Views

Kasukuwere raises security concerns

1 hr ago | 281 Views

Anglicans demand apology over Mnangagwa's recent visit to the Church

1 hr ago | 407 Views

Insights into Chiwenga's lavish wedding anniversary

1 hr ago | 280 Views

Electoral uncertainty is a form of rigging

1 hr ago | 26 Views

2 in court over rebate scam

1 hr ago | 55 Views

NGO lobbies against poultry caging

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Assemblies of God leadership wrangle rages

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Foreign funded electoral watchdog denies reports that it received US$10 million

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Mnangagwa expected at ceremony for Renamo

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Israel Moyo bounces back at Highlanders

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Mnangagwa to officially commission Binga coal project

1 hr ago | 50 Views

BCC commissions US$1m equipment

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Armed robbers leave loot, flee

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Major renovations to be carried out at Zimbabwe's National Sports Stadium

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Biti, Chamisa fall out over US dollars?

1 hr ago | 205 Views

Chiwenga says Mnangagwa is the best foot forward

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Zanu-PF to launch campaign in Ndabaningi Sithole's territory

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Nomination Courts expose Zimbabwe's opposition parties

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Beitbridge staff village brings relief to border workers

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Could this be the next great African golfer? Meet Zuwa Luwo

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Chamisa'sd CCC rescued by ZEC after 'strategic ambiguity' fiasco

12 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Chamisa blames forgeries in CCC double candidate controversy

13 hrs ago | 647 Views

Man beats up mother-in-law

13 hrs ago | 785 Views

Nomination court gaffe exposes Chamisa's strategy

13 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Half of BCC's vehicle fleet needs replacing

13 hrs ago | 142 Views

Chamisa blames Zanu-PF, FAZ for chaotic nomination process

14 hrs ago | 374 Views

ZEC extends election fee payment deadline

14 hrs ago | 521 Views

Zanu-PF in early 2023 elections lead

14 hrs ago | 453 Views

2 die in head-on collision

14 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zanu-PF cheered by 53 uncontested council seats

14 hrs ago | 497 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa headline provisional list of 11 presidential candidates

14 hrs ago | 495 Views

ZANU-PF elbows Ex-Minister again

17 hrs ago | 2542 Views

Our country's Disregard for Proper Waste Management

19 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zanu PF mercenaries', masquerading as heroes, hunger for power in insatiable to distraction as nation burn to ashes.

19 hrs ago | 517 Views

Zimbabwe People First's position on elections

19 hrs ago | 701 Views

Chamisa's CCC hit by a wave of double candidates, blames FAZ

23 hrs ago | 3225 Views

Mthuli Ncube remains mum as Zimdollar crashes

23 hrs ago | 2738 Views

'Zimbabwe public hospitals slide into dereliction'

23 hrs ago | 608 Views

Peter Vowles appointed United Kingdom's ambassador to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 892 Views

WATCH: Acie Lumumba bets for Kasukuwere

23 hrs ago | 2035 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T fails to field candidates in all constituencies

23 hrs ago | 2106 Views

Justice Mbatha and a white judge blocks Malema, EFF from repossessing land

24 hrs ago | 659 Views

Zanu-PF snubs US$10m western poll donation, dares CCC to accept grant

22 Jun 2023 at 07:39hrs | 1878 Views

Ziyambi not fit to be leader of government business in Parliament

22 Jun 2023 at 07:00hrs | 666 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days