Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

BCC commissions US$1m equipment

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
SERVICE delivery is expected to significantly improve in Bulawayo following the commissioning yesterday of newly acquired vehicles and earth-moving equipment worth over US$1 million.

The commissioned consignment, which includes a grader, an excavator, a front-end loader, five Nissan NP200 trucks and four Mazda 50 pick-up trucks, is set to greately improve council operations.

The construction equipment will be used in servicing of stands as well as road rehabilitation and this is expected to drastically reduce the council's operational costs when compared to hiring equipment.

Unlike in the past, when council borrowed from institutions such as the World Bank to finance the procurement of machinery and vehicles, this time around the local authority mobilised its own resources.

The director of Engineering Services, engineer Sikhumbuzo Ncube, said the procurement of the new equipment was a milestone development, which is part of a process to gradually replace the old fleet.

"We are here to witness this historic event, which we must call a milestone for the City of Bulawayo. Why should we call this event a milestone? In the past council used to borrow from institutions like the World Bank to buy machinery and vehicles but this time council mobilised its own resources," said Eng Ncube.

He said after realising that such funding schemes were no longer available, council raised money from pre-sale of stands.

Eng Ncube said the new earth-moving equipment was expected to last many years.

"We expect this equipment to be operational for the next 30 years which means council will not be hiring machinery to service stands or work on roads. The equipment that we have was bought in 1992, 1998, and the last was in 2015 until this fleet we are unveiling today," he said.

Eng Ncube said residents should expect improved service delivery now that council has the required equipment.

He said council has 336 vehicles inclusive of plant and equipment but 51 percent of the fleet was now obsolete hence council was gradually replacing the old fleet.

Eng Ncube said council was also working towards modernising workshops for easy maintenance of its vehicle fleet.

Bulawayo Mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni said council bought the machinery and vehicles in order to improve service delivery.

"The target for this year has been to avail the necessary resources for the provision of efficient general day-to-day service delivery and the plant equipment will be key in ensuring that we achieve this. We are today commissioning these various machines and equipment in order to improve our performance," he said.
Cllr Mguni said the council was having a serious challenge with its existing fleet, which is old and prone to breakdowns thereby affecting service delivery.

He said council was at times forced to hire vehicles and machinery to provide services which was costly.

Cllr Mguni challenged residents to pay bills on time to enable council to provide services.

"The city needs to have adequate equipment in order to provide the required sercvices," he said.

He said council needs to improve revenue collection if it is to improve service delivery and buy the necessary equipment or vehicles.

Cllr Mguni said council needs to buy refuse collection vehicles, fire tenders and ambulances.

"Regrettably, poor payment of bills impacts on the quality of service delivery. We also want to appeal to banks to provide the necessary funding through long-term loans at affordable interest rates," he said.

Cllr Mguni said the hyperinflationary environment has made it impossible for the city to raise the capital funding through loans.

" I am, thus, inviting the local financial institutions in Bulawayo to also partner the council in funding some of the city's development projects," he said.

Bulawayo Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, said the procurement of the new equipment is in sync with the national vision of developing the country through improved service delivery.

He said council was moving towards self-reliance even on machinery to improve services as outsourcing was becoming extremely expensive.

"It is council policy now to limit outsourcing of services. Yes, we will continue outsourcing but it has become expensive. Our policy as council is to try as much as possible to have all the equipment that we require," said Mr Dube.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #BCC, #Equipment, #Dube

Comments

Airport plot for sale

Honda civic for sale


Must Read

CCC lodges complaint with ZEC

16 secs ago | 0 Views

Kasukuwere hints at seeking SADC protection

1 hr ago | 403 Views

Wicknell Chivayo splurges US$140,000 on Catholic parish

1 hr ago | 153 Views

ZEC says 10 presidential candidates rejected

1 hr ago | 444 Views

Chamisa's CCC cries foul

1 hr ago | 305 Views

Kasukuwere raises security concerns

1 hr ago | 282 Views

Anglicans demand apology over Mnangagwa's recent visit to the Church

1 hr ago | 407 Views

Insights into Chiwenga's lavish wedding anniversary

1 hr ago | 282 Views

Electoral uncertainty is a form of rigging

1 hr ago | 26 Views

2 in court over rebate scam

1 hr ago | 55 Views

NGO lobbies against poultry caging

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Assemblies of God leadership wrangle rages

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Foreign funded electoral watchdog denies reports that it received US$10 million

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Mnangagwa expected at ceremony for Renamo

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Israel Moyo bounces back at Highlanders

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Mnangagwa to officially commission Binga coal project

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Dinson Iron and Steel Company project reaches 70% completion

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Armed robbers leave loot, flee

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Major renovations to be carried out at Zimbabwe's National Sports Stadium

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Biti, Chamisa fall out over US dollars?

1 hr ago | 207 Views

Chiwenga says Mnangagwa is the best foot forward

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Zanu-PF to launch campaign in Ndabaningi Sithole's territory

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Nomination Courts expose Zimbabwe's opposition parties

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Beitbridge staff village brings relief to border workers

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Could this be the next great African golfer? Meet Zuwa Luwo

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Chamisa'sd CCC rescued by ZEC after 'strategic ambiguity' fiasco

12 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Chamisa blames forgeries in CCC double candidate controversy

13 hrs ago | 647 Views

Man beats up mother-in-law

13 hrs ago | 785 Views

Nomination court gaffe exposes Chamisa's strategy

13 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Half of BCC's vehicle fleet needs replacing

13 hrs ago | 142 Views

Chamisa blames Zanu-PF, FAZ for chaotic nomination process

14 hrs ago | 374 Views

ZEC extends election fee payment deadline

14 hrs ago | 521 Views

Zanu-PF in early 2023 elections lead

14 hrs ago | 453 Views

2 die in head-on collision

14 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zanu-PF cheered by 53 uncontested council seats

14 hrs ago | 497 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa headline provisional list of 11 presidential candidates

14 hrs ago | 495 Views

ZANU-PF elbows Ex-Minister again

17 hrs ago | 2542 Views

Our country's Disregard for Proper Waste Management

19 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zanu PF mercenaries', masquerading as heroes, hunger for power in insatiable to distraction as nation burn to ashes.

19 hrs ago | 517 Views

Zimbabwe People First's position on elections

19 hrs ago | 701 Views

Chamisa's CCC hit by a wave of double candidates, blames FAZ

23 hrs ago | 3225 Views

Mthuli Ncube remains mum as Zimdollar crashes

23 hrs ago | 2738 Views

'Zimbabwe public hospitals slide into dereliction'

23 hrs ago | 608 Views

Peter Vowles appointed United Kingdom's ambassador to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 892 Views

WATCH: Acie Lumumba bets for Kasukuwere

23 hrs ago | 2035 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T fails to field candidates in all constituencies

23 hrs ago | 2106 Views

Justice Mbatha and a white judge blocks Malema, EFF from repossessing land

24 hrs ago | 659 Views

Zanu-PF snubs US$10m western poll donation, dares CCC to accept grant

22 Jun 2023 at 07:39hrs | 1878 Views

Ziyambi not fit to be leader of government business in Parliament

22 Jun 2023 at 07:00hrs | 666 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days