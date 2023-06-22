Israel Moyo bounces back at Highlanders

News / Local

FORMER Highlanders Football Club secretary-general Israel Moyo has bounced back at the club after being co-opted to fill the vacant treasurer's position.The vacancy arose last week after Busani Mthombeni resigned.Highlanders confirmed Moyo's co-option through a statement signed by board chairman Luke Mnkandla."In line with Article 7.6 of the Highlanders Football Club Constitution, the Club's Executive Committee, in consultation with the Board of Directors, has appointed by co-option Mr Israel Moyo as the Club Treasurer with immediate effect."On behalf of the Club Patron, Executive Committee, CEO and Secretariat, Technical team and players, Club members, and all Club stakeholders, the Board of Directors wishes Mr Moyo a successful and fruitful stint as he carries out his duties at the club," reads the statement.Article 7.6 of the Highlanders constitution reads: "The executive committee or any member thereof may be removed from office by a vote of no confidence passed by a two thirds (2/3) majority of a special general meeting.In the event that any position falls vacant before the expiry of that term of office, the executive committee in consultation with the board of directors shall have the power to co-opt any suitable member including a member of the board of directors to act in that position until elections are held."Moyo will hold the fort until the next Highlanders treasurer's elections to be held in February, 2025.Moyo, who comes from a financial background having been a lecturer at one of Bulawayo's universities and worked at Sedco, served a term as Bosso secretary-general after winning the 2018 elections when he polled 104 votes with his challengers Nkululeko Ndlovu and Siphatho Ncube respectively getting 15 and 60 votes.