Assemblies of God leadership wrangle rages

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE leadership wrangle between warring factions in the Assemblies of God (AOG) church has spilled into the courts, leaving congregants divided.The fights broke out after AOG Spiritual Movement leader Francis Nyika died and was succeeded by his youthful aidePhillip Zinyama, igniting a backlash from the old guard which is attempting to seize the church's assets.There was drama at Marondera Civil Court this week after AOG members led by Nathan Setlhako attacked a representative of AOG Spiritual Movement after court proceedings as tempers flared between the two factions.The Setlhako-led AOG had applied for a peace order against a faction aligned to Zinyama which they accused of monopolising church properties.AOG Spiritual Movement, represented by lawyer Adonia Masawi, argued that the church was a splinter group and was operating on its own.The old guard, however, is accusing the Zinyama-led group of trying to snatch the church from them.AOG Spiritual Movement, according to court documents, owns a number of assets among them several properties.The matter will be concluded on June 30.In another case that is being heard at the High Court, AOG is suing AOG Spiritual Movement and Chikomba Rural District Council over ownership of leased church property at Sadza growth point.This came out after the Zinyama led-church ordered one of the AOG pastors residing at the premises to vacate.The late Nyika was mentored by Nicholas Bhengu, a South African national, between 1978 and 1985.Nyika then built a state-of-the-art 500-seater church in Marondera's high-density suburb of Cherima.Nyika also set up 14 assemblies mainly in rural and less attractive areas.In 2015, while celebrating 37 years in the ministry, Nyika added "Spiritual Movement" to the name of the church giving birth to AOG Spiritual Movement.On July 16, 2020 weeks before his death, Nyika instructed secretary-general Zinyama on how church business would be conducted after his death.Zinyama, then 28, was inaugurated on August 30, 2020 sparking a wrangle with the old guard.AOG Spiritual Movement is one of the most famous and wealthy churches in the country.The church also has assemblies in Europe.