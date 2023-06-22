Latest News Editor's Choice


NGO lobbies against poultry caging

by Staff reporter
ANIMAL rights lobby group, Nurture Imvelo Trust has upped its campaign for the eradication of battery cages in poultry production describing the practice as a gross violation of animal rights.

Speaking during a field day at Esigodini Agricultural College, the trust's director Sanele Ndlovu said farmers should value animal welfare and treat their livestock in a humane manner.

"Human beings are dependent on animal products for survival as they get food and medicine from them and mostly animal and animal by-products contribute to every country's GDP and treating our animals in the most humane manner also guarantees reduction in human-animal interference and transmission of zoonotic diseases such as the avian flu," Ndlovu said.

Ndlovu revealed that not only does poor animal welfare impact human beings, animals and the economy but it also has repercussions on the environment.

"Negative impacts of poor animal welfare can also be environmental in nature. This can result in land degradation leading to the breaking down of the ecosystem. They can also lead to climate change which can subsequently lead to increased cost of resources to combat climate change," she said.

Speaking at the same event, Sibanye Animal Welfare and Conservancy Trust co-ordinator Nkosana Khumalo said there was a growing recognition of the need to improve the welfare of animals, including the phasing out of battery cages, and promoting more humane alternatives that prioritise the physical and psychological well-being of animals.

"In a battery cage system, hens are housed in small wire cages that are often arranged in rows and piled in layers, with little room to walk and no access to the outside. This technique is intended to increase egg production and space efficiency; however, it has been heavily criticised for its lack of concern for animal welfare," Khumalo said.

"In battery cages, these desires are stifled, manifesting instead as repetitive stress-induced behaviours such as pecking at other chickens and general restlessness."

The director of the Department of Agricultural Education, Jotamu Dondofema urged all farmers not to overlook the welfare of layer hens in their agricultural practices.

"Farmers tend to talk much about production and rarely discuss matters of animal welfare, therefore, we have been challenged to start talking and discussing animal welfare," he said.

Source - newsday
