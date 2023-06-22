Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa's CCC cries foul

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party has accused Zanu-PF of causing confusion in the nomination process in which it ended up fielding double and in some cases triple nominations across the country.

Addressing a Press conference in Harare late yesterday, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said Zanu-PF forged signatures on nomination papers to cause chaos after it failed to penetrate the party's systems.

"Zanu-PF failed to penetrate our systems and what did they do, they went and forged our signatures and created 20 odd double candidates that you see across the country for National Assembly and a number of them in wards across the country," she said.

Mahere said they discovered double nominations in 20 provinces and the matter had since been reported to the police, and an appeal with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) had also been filed.

"We have filed objections in terms of the Electoral Act to people whose names appear as our candidates and were not signed for by us. The second issue is (that) criminal reports have been made to the police in Masvingo and other constituencies because this is a fraud, it's criminal," Mahere said.

"In some cases, we have a candidate who says well my money was paid and papers filed but not by me, I don't know who filed these, there is someone clearly behind that," she said.

Mahere said they would be going to court since they had sufficient evidence to prove there was fraud because the forms of those involved in double nomination had dubious logos and wrong signatures.

Meanwhile, Zanu-PF has distanced itself from the chaos in the CCC saying it was satisfied with its own nomination process and was expecting victory in the August 23 polls.

Source - newsday
Most Popular In 7 Days