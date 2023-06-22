Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Kasukuwere hints at seeking SADC protection

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Running mates ... Saviour Kasukuwere poses for a picture with Walter Mzembi after addressing a news conference in Johannesburg on June 22, 2023
Presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere on Thursday hinted at seeking SADC protection from vengeful Zimbabwean authorities as he announced a slew of promises to the electorate while launching his ambitious bid for the top job.

The 52-year-old, who has been holed up in South Africa since 2018, was addressing journalists a day after he filed his nomination papers through a representative in Harare.

He said he plans to return to Zimbabwe soon to campaign ahead of general elections on August 23.

He admitted booking a flight to Harare from Johannesburg on June 21 as a decoy to test the response of authorities. A flight manifest with his name leaked online.

"We have to take security issues into consideration. We don't board the plane and just rock up without doing some preparatory work," he said.

"We did exactly that to see the reaction and very interesting results came our way."

Kasukuwere, who served as youth minister and later local government minister, was forced into exile following Robert Mugabe's November 2017 ouster as president by the military.

He is demanding to be allowed to campaign freely.

"We trust now that we are in the election period, you can't weaponise institutions against your opponents," he said about President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who succeeded Mugabe. "I am sure this is an election that everybody wants to proceed smoothly so that the outcome is uncontested so that we allow our country to be back on the international stage and we the participants and contestants are all able to say this was a good election; we had a good fight but at the end of the day, we are still brothers and sisters."

The former Zanu-PF political commissar said he was going to take the necessary precaution to ensure his own safety when he eventually returns to Zimbabwe.

"So yes, we are concerned, we are still very concerned and we will be raising these issues with relevant authorities. We have our Southern African Development Committee (SADC) body, we have the monitoring teams that will be coming to our country, it's important that every contestant is protected and secure," he said.

The once powerful politician said he was going to hire buses for Zimbabweans based in South Africa to travel home and cast their ballots.

"We are going to be arranging about 500 buses or so to transport Zimbabweans to come and vote in the next elections. Secondly, Dr (Walter) Mzembi has a very able team which he is working with to create a database of Zimbabweans from various stations in life to bring forward their ideas and hopefully to be part and parcel of those who will be able to come in and jump-start our economy," he said.

As part of his plans, Kasukuwere said he intends to address the Gukurahundi atrocities which have been parked by the Zanu-PF-led government for nearly 40 years.

"Post-independence violence in the Matebeleland region, we need to be sincere, engage and bury our differences. We can't adopt an ostrich mentality; you hide your head and you think people can't see you," he said.

"You have to be genuine so that people come forward and we all work in one direction."

To entice voters, Kasukuwere also promised – if voted into power – to create employment opportunities, reform state institutions, grow the economy, fight corruption, among other things.

He promised to harness Zimbabwe's mineral wealth to drive new investments in infrastructure development, including building new roads, power stations and revamping the rail network.

The politician was in the company of former tourism and foreign minister Walter Mzembi, another of the exiled former Mugabe allies who is now assisting him with his campaign for the country's top job. He described Mzembi as his "running mate."

Source - zimlive

Comments

Airport plot for sale

Honda civic for sale


Must Read

Kasukuwere says Mnangagwa can't arrest him

37 secs ago | 1 Views

CCC lodges complaint with ZEC

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Wicknell Chivayo splurges US$140,000 on Catholic parish

1 hr ago | 161 Views

ZEC says 10 presidential candidates rejected

1 hr ago | 458 Views

Chamisa's CCC cries foul

1 hr ago | 320 Views

Kasukuwere raises security concerns

1 hr ago | 291 Views

Anglicans demand apology over Mnangagwa's recent visit to the Church

1 hr ago | 420 Views

Insights into Chiwenga's lavish wedding anniversary

1 hr ago | 294 Views

Electoral uncertainty is a form of rigging

1 hr ago | 26 Views

2 in court over rebate scam

1 hr ago | 58 Views

NGO lobbies against poultry caging

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Assemblies of God leadership wrangle rages

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Foreign funded electoral watchdog denies reports that it received US$10 million

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Mnangagwa expected at ceremony for Renamo

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Israel Moyo bounces back at Highlanders

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa to officially commission Binga coal project

1 hr ago | 51 Views

BCC commissions US$1m equipment

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Dinson Iron and Steel Company project reaches 70% completion

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Armed robbers leave loot, flee

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Major renovations to be carried out at Zimbabwe's National Sports Stadium

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Biti, Chamisa fall out over US dollars?

1 hr ago | 211 Views

Chiwenga says Mnangagwa is the best foot forward

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Zanu-PF to launch campaign in Ndabaningi Sithole's territory

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Nomination Courts expose Zimbabwe's opposition parties

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Beitbridge staff village brings relief to border workers

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Could this be the next great African golfer? Meet Zuwa Luwo

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Chamisa'sd CCC rescued by ZEC after 'strategic ambiguity' fiasco

12 hrs ago | 1244 Views

Chamisa blames forgeries in CCC double candidate controversy

13 hrs ago | 647 Views

Man beats up mother-in-law

13 hrs ago | 786 Views

Nomination court gaffe exposes Chamisa's strategy

13 hrs ago | 1286 Views

Half of BCC's vehicle fleet needs replacing

13 hrs ago | 142 Views

Chamisa blames Zanu-PF, FAZ for chaotic nomination process

14 hrs ago | 374 Views

ZEC extends election fee payment deadline

14 hrs ago | 521 Views

Zanu-PF in early 2023 elections lead

14 hrs ago | 453 Views

2 die in head-on collision

14 hrs ago | 350 Views

Zanu-PF cheered by 53 uncontested council seats

14 hrs ago | 498 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa headline provisional list of 11 presidential candidates

14 hrs ago | 495 Views

ZANU-PF elbows Ex-Minister again

17 hrs ago | 2544 Views

Our country's Disregard for Proper Waste Management

19 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zanu PF mercenaries', masquerading as heroes, hunger for power in insatiable to distraction as nation burn to ashes.

19 hrs ago | 517 Views

Zimbabwe People First's position on elections

19 hrs ago | 702 Views

Chamisa's CCC hit by a wave of double candidates, blames FAZ

23 hrs ago | 3225 Views

Mthuli Ncube remains mum as Zimdollar crashes

23 hrs ago | 2740 Views

'Zimbabwe public hospitals slide into dereliction'

23 hrs ago | 608 Views

Peter Vowles appointed United Kingdom's ambassador to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 892 Views

WATCH: Acie Lumumba bets for Kasukuwere

23 hrs ago | 2035 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T fails to field candidates in all constituencies

23 hrs ago | 2106 Views

Justice Mbatha and a white judge blocks Malema, EFF from repossessing land

24 hrs ago | 660 Views

Zanu-PF snubs US$10m western poll donation, dares CCC to accept grant

22 Jun 2023 at 07:39hrs | 1879 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days