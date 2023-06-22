Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Kasukuwere says Mnangagwa can't arrest him

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Running mates ... Saviour Kasukuwere poses for a picture with Walter Mzembi after addressing a news conference in Johannesburg on June 22, 2023
EXILED former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere has announced that he fears for his safety if he returns to Zimbabwe where he is expected to launch his election campaign in person.

He will be contesting as an independent presidential candidate in the August 23 plebiscite after successfully filing his nomination in absentia on Tuesday.

Addressing the media at a press briefing in South Africa, Kasukuwere said he will be engaging responsible authorities to ensure his safety.

Kasukuwere left the country in the 2017 military coup that removed the late Robert Mugabe from power.

At that time he was facing some criminal charges which were later quashed by the High Court.

Asked if he does not fear returning to Zimbabwe after filing his nomination papers, Wednesday, Kasukuwere said he has to take security issues into consideration.

"Yes we have to take security issues into consideration. You don't board a plane as passenger 34 and just rock up without doing some preparatory work.

"We did that to see the reaction and very interesting results came our way," he said.

He added, "But we trust that now we are in the election period. You can't weaponise institutions against your opponents. I'm sure this is an election that everyone wants to proceed smoothly so that the outcome is not contested.

"We want our country to be back on an international stage and we the participants and contestants are all able to say this was a good election with a good fight and at the end of the day we are all brothers and sisters.

"So we are concerned and we will be raising these issues with relevant institutions, we have our SADC board…it's important that every contestant is projected and secure.

Kasukuwere also said "Now what we have in Zimbabwe is a caretaker president."

"We are all equal now. The only day that will have a difference between myself, Mnangagwa and Chamisa …is after 23 August after counting and somebody has emerge… then we can start arresting each other if we want to arrest people. But the game is not about arresting  each other. Let's go to the ground and campaign. Let's tell people what we can do," he said.

On Wednesday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said he is impressed with peace currently prevailing in the country urging the same during the election season.

"Zimbabwe is now a mature democracy. This (nomination) process is so peaceful. This is what we want and should continue now during the process of campaigning, during the process of elections. This is the peace we want as a mature democracy," he said.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments

Airport plot for sale

Honda civic for sale


Must Read

Zimbabwe-born rugby star Chawatama joins top English side

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

CCC lodges complaint with ZEC

4 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Kasukuwere hints at seeking SADC protection

6 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Wicknell Chivayo splurges US$140,000 on Catholic parish

6 hrs ago | 619 Views

ZEC says 10 presidential candidates rejected

6 hrs ago | 2034 Views

Chamisa's CCC cries foul

6 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Kasukuwere raises security concerns

6 hrs ago | 793 Views

Anglicans demand apology over Mnangagwa's recent visit to the Church

6 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Insights into Chiwenga's lavish wedding anniversary

6 hrs ago | 869 Views

Electoral uncertainty is a form of rigging

6 hrs ago | 144 Views

2 in court over rebate scam

6 hrs ago | 252 Views

NGO lobbies against poultry caging

6 hrs ago | 202 Views

Assemblies of God leadership wrangle rages

6 hrs ago | 291 Views

Foreign funded electoral watchdog denies reports that it received US$10 million

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

Mnangagwa expected at ceremony for Renamo

6 hrs ago | 343 Views

Israel Moyo bounces back at Highlanders

6 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mnangagwa to officially commission Binga coal project

6 hrs ago | 168 Views

BCC commissions US$1m equipment

6 hrs ago | 104 Views

Dinson Iron and Steel Company project reaches 70% completion

6 hrs ago | 98 Views

Armed robbers leave loot, flee

6 hrs ago | 515 Views

Major renovations to be carried out at Zimbabwe's National Sports Stadium

6 hrs ago | 138 Views

Biti, Chamisa fall out over US dollars?

6 hrs ago | 1182 Views

Chiwenga says Mnangagwa is the best foot forward

6 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zanu-PF to launch campaign in Ndabaningi Sithole's territory

6 hrs ago | 87 Views

Nomination Courts expose Zimbabwe's opposition parties

6 hrs ago | 164 Views

Beitbridge staff village brings relief to border workers

6 hrs ago | 71 Views

Could this be the next great African golfer? Meet Zuwa Luwo

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

Chamisa'sd CCC rescued by ZEC after 'strategic ambiguity' fiasco

17 hrs ago | 1423 Views

Chamisa blames forgeries in CCC double candidate controversy

18 hrs ago | 705 Views

Man beats up mother-in-law

18 hrs ago | 949 Views

Nomination court gaffe exposes Chamisa's strategy

18 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Half of BCC's vehicle fleet needs replacing

18 hrs ago | 167 Views

Chamisa blames Zanu-PF, FAZ for chaotic nomination process

18 hrs ago | 400 Views

ZEC extends election fee payment deadline

19 hrs ago | 578 Views

Zanu-PF in early 2023 elections lead

19 hrs ago | 499 Views

2 die in head-on collision

19 hrs ago | 485 Views

Zanu-PF cheered by 53 uncontested council seats

19 hrs ago | 561 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa headline provisional list of 11 presidential candidates

19 hrs ago | 535 Views

ZANU-PF elbows Ex-Minister again

22 hrs ago | 2764 Views

Our country's Disregard for Proper Waste Management

23 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zanu PF mercenaries', masquerading as heroes, hunger for power in insatiable to distraction as nation burn to ashes.

23 hrs ago | 540 Views

Zimbabwe People First's position on elections

23 hrs ago | 720 Views

Chamisa's CCC hit by a wave of double candidates, blames FAZ

22 Jun 2023 at 08:46hrs | 3306 Views

Mthuli Ncube remains mum as Zimdollar crashes

22 Jun 2023 at 08:44hrs | 2938 Views

'Zimbabwe public hospitals slide into dereliction'

22 Jun 2023 at 08:43hrs | 629 Views

Peter Vowles appointed United Kingdom's ambassador to Zimbabwe

22 Jun 2023 at 08:42hrs | 908 Views

WATCH: Acie Lumumba bets for Kasukuwere

22 Jun 2023 at 08:38hrs | 2076 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T fails to field candidates in all constituencies

22 Jun 2023 at 08:31hrs | 2146 Views

Justice Mbatha and a white judge blocks Malema, EFF from repossessing land

22 Jun 2023 at 07:52hrs | 690 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days