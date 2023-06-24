Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwean man caught smuggling fake clothing brands into South Africa

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A driver of a cargo vehicle caught with counterfeit branded clothing with an estimated street value of more than R2 million, has been sentenced.

The man, 37, from Zimbabwe, appeared in the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crime Court on multiple counts of contravening the provisions of the Counterfeit Goods Act, Act 37 of 1997 and Trademark Act, Act 194 of 1993.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Thandi Tshabalala said the man was sentenced to a R200 000 fine or two years imprisonment, of which R100 000 or one year imprisonment was suspended for five years.

This was on condition that the accused not be convicted of a similar offence again in the period of suspension, said Tshabalala.

According to the Hawks, the man was arrested near Lebombo Port of Entry Komatipoort on 11 November 2022, while transporting goods from Mozambique to South Africa.

"The accused was a driver for the Mbombela company Cruise Cargo," said Tshabalala.

In his possession were counterfeit branded clothing, takkies, sandals and jeans.

Source - News24

