Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Kasukuwere not intimidated by arrest threats

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
EXILED former Zimbabwean cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere has dismissed allegations that he has two pending arrest warrants, insisting that no form of intimidation will stop him from coming back home to contest for the presidency in the upcoming elections.

Responding to State media reports on Saturday, that he is a fugitive, Kasukuwere through the chairperson and convenor of his presidential campaign, Walter Mzembi, who also in exile, said his journey back to Harare is imminent.

"No amount of threats or intimidation will deter him from his impending travel to Harare," said the former Minister of Foreign Affairs Saturday evening.

Mzembi accused Justice Secretary Virginia Mabhiza of trying to resurrect "archival warrant of arrests" issued during the now concluded criminal cases.

He said the State was instead in contempt for failing to release title deeds to his Nyanga holiday home after charges against him were quashed.

He explained, "For the avoidance of doubt, the charges related to the warrants of arrest against president Kasukuwere were quashed by the High Court in its judgement No" HH562/19 which the State has not appealed against. We call upon all Zimbabweans to ignore these attempts to weaponise the criminal justice system by creating a public perception that president Kasukuwere is a fugitive from justice.

"After his charges were quashed president Kasukuwere's bail conditions fell away.

"His bail deposit was reimbursed and the High Court ordered the state to release his title deeds which order the state is in contempt this day," said Mzembi.

The former minister also said the passport which Mabhiza told the state media about expired and was renewed by the same state with no challenges at all confirming  that all was in order.

He also called on the international community to look into this "unprovoked intimidation of an electoral candidate and competitor which has the net effect of discrediting the election before it has even began."

Kasukuwere is one of the 10 opponents, who President Mnangagwa will be facing in the August 23 general elections.

Source - newzimbabwe

Comments

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

AFRI-USA Business Initiative congratulates Zambia on successful Debt Restructuring

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Chamisa and Kasukuwere lead push to oust Mnangagwa in August

4 hrs ago | 496 Views

Zimbabwean man caught smuggling fake clothing brands into South Africa

4 hrs ago | 250 Views

Indian Court suspends 10-year jail term of Zimbabwean in drugs case

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mnangagwa claims Zanu-PF fulfilled 2018 election promises

4 hrs ago | 185 Views

Chamisa kicks off campaign

4 hrs ago | 748 Views

Union leader booted out over Zanu-PF links

4 hrs ago | 365 Views

Recalling Morgan Tsvangirai's political tactics

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe Headmen earning less than US$1

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zanu-PF snubs EDPfee singer for Mambo Dhuterere

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

Mnangagwa to do everything to keep power

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

Scorned man stalks ex-wife

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

Landlord's illicit affairs exposed

4 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabwe business jittery as electioneering goes a gear up

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Kasukuwere warrants of arrest surfaces

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

BCC considers blacklisting debtors

4 hrs ago | 19 Views

Flue bug hits Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

From Moondog Max to Arnold Zikhali, the storied lineage of Zimbabwe's 'strong men'

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zanu-PF unstoppable, claims Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

USD pay increase for civil servants

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

Hangman job hangs in the balance

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Full Zimbabwe election candidate list out Friday

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Woman in trouble for assisting rape of minors

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Money-spinning in Zimbabwe shadow economy

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

'Mnangagwa will rule forever'

19 hrs ago | 2108 Views

Chamisa's CCC swiftly solves ward 2 double candidate impasse

19 hrs ago | 1709 Views

Madzorera climbs down to councillor

19 hrs ago | 896 Views

ZRP transfers 228 cops as smuggling hits Beitbridge

19 hrs ago | 894 Views

Zimbabwe opposition party in shock Mnangagwa endorsement

20 hrs ago | 2900 Views

Pope Francis appoints new Bishop for Gokwe

20 hrs ago | 523 Views

Zimbabwe police officer hangs himself over pay shame

20 hrs ago | 999 Views

Buses/ kombis and trucks MUST instal speed limit and monitoring devices

20 hrs ago | 160 Views

Kasukuwere has 2 arrest warrants hanging over his head

20 hrs ago | 767 Views

WATCH: Mbalula blames the U.S. and the UK for the mass exodus of Zimbabweans

20 hrs ago | 946 Views

Zimbabwe stun West Indies

20 hrs ago | 508 Views

The Future of AI in Learning

24 Jun 2023 at 09:31hrs | 229 Views

Zimbabweans can elect recycled opportunistic politicians at own risk!

24 Jun 2023 at 08:26hrs | 728 Views

Obama of Zimbabwe politics bows out of Presidential race due to financial challenges

24 Jun 2023 at 06:15hrs | 1304 Views

Mutsvangwa in PR nightmare

24 Jun 2023 at 06:15hrs | 3478 Views

'Mugabe groomed Kasukuwere for Presidency'

24 Jun 2023 at 06:14hrs | 1359 Views

Zanu-PF 'thugs' assault MP Nduna at nomination court

24 Jun 2023 at 06:14hrs | 1635 Views

Kasukuwere told that it's cold outside Zanu-PF

24 Jun 2023 at 06:14hrs | 1217 Views

CCC candidates caught with drugs on nomination day

23 Jun 2023 at 19:49hrs | 4776 Views

Mai Mabhena hosts Macheso

23 Jun 2023 at 19:44hrs | 575 Views

Rise of fake degree phenomenon

23 Jun 2023 at 19:29hrs | 1266 Views

We have neglected Manicaland for too long Mr President Sir

23 Jun 2023 at 16:29hrs | 758 Views

Kasukuwere wreaks havoc in Mt Darwin

23 Jun 2023 at 13:19hrs | 8231 Views

Zimbabwe-born rugby star Chawatama joins top English side

23 Jun 2023 at 08:37hrs | 533 Views

Kasukuwere says Mnangagwa can't arrest him

23 Jun 2023 at 07:45hrs | 4840 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days