Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chinese firm gets lucrative US$200m Zimbabwe exploration deal

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has awarded a US$200 million contract to China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) to modernise Zimbabwe's geological survey and metallurgical laboratory infrastructure facilities, the Zimbabwe Independent can reveal.

Zimbabwe's mining sector suffers from a lack of data due to an outdated geological database and absence of a comprehensive national exploration programme, and the decision by cabinet to award the lucrative deal, dubbed the National Exploration Infrastructure Project, to the Chinese state-owned engineering giant is seen as a solution to the problem.

There are fears that the country risks losing vital geological information as a result of time-worn infrastructure at the Zimbabwe Geological Survey and the state of the Metallurgical Laboratories, both of which fall under the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development.

A cabinet source told the Independent that the deal recently got an executive nod and was good to go.

"The deal went through cabinet and was approved," the source said.

Mines and Mining Development minister Winston Chitando did not respond to questions sent to him.

CHEC is China's largest overseas infrastructure construction company.

Zimbabwe's mining sector, with close to 60 different minerals, has suffered from under-investment in exploration, making it difficult to determine the extent of its mineral resource endowment over the past four decades.

To date, crucial and sensitive data regarding the country's mineral resources remains in the hands of Western governments.

A Canadian firm was contracted by the government in 1985, through the Canada International Development Agency (Cida), to conduct aeromagnetic surveys. However, government top sources say the company left without handing over the results.

Some of Zimbabwe's critical digital data is stored at the Geophysical Data Centre (GDC) in the united States and local officials have to apply for permission to access the data.

As a result, investors have been sceptical to sink money into a sector with limited exploration data.

"There are also fears among market watchers that the country could lose on potential revenue or parcel mining title to investors with no financial muscle to undertake particular mining projects without scientifically backed data to show the exact potential of the deposits," a source said.

"There are instances where companies posing as foreign investors have taken bulk samples of minerals to their home countries for analysis citing lack of adequate testing facilities locally and never returned with the findings."

The massive exploration project comes after the launch of the Responsible Mining Audit Initiative and a recent policy announcement by President emmerson Mnangagwa that compels mining companies to pay half of their royalties for strategic minerals in physical mineral stock.

Zimbabwean tax experts also recently lobbied the government to update the country's geological database and establish a public exploration firm.

A source in the Ministry of Finance and economic Development said: "This is a done deal and everyone is convinced this is the right decision. The Chinese company has shown real commitment and capacity in terms of both engineering and financing to implement this massive infrastructure project.

"Geologists and mining engineers from the mining ministry are already working flat out on the implementation plan for this large-scale project, which is expected to provide an in-depth understanding of the location and quantities of mineral deposits."

Under the national exploration Infrastructure project, geophysical surveys will be conducted throughout the country using special planes fitted out with aeromagnetic, radiographic, electronic and ground penetrating radar equipment that can gather subsurface information about mineral resource deposits to construct a comprehensive geological database.

An airborne survey is a common type of mineral survey carried out using low-flying aircraft. The aircraft flies a grid-like pattern with height and line spacing determining the quality of the data and cost of the survey per unit area.

To efficiently carry out the surveys, CHeC will work closely with local firms, after which geologists from the Zimbabwe Geological Survey will collect rock and soil samples from potential deposit sites for analysis in Zimbabwe.

The project will train Zimbabweans, who are expected to work in laboratories and on data collection and management.

Exploration has always been an unintelligible but hotly contested turf in Zimbabwe.

The infrastructure deal followed hard lobbying by CHeC officials before the 2021 Forum on China-Africa Co-operation Summit.

At the summit, China pledged uS$40 billion in fresh funding to Africa for strategic projects aimed at fostering economic growth and the scramble is on among African leaders for a piece of that pie.

A trip to Harare in July last year by China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi underscored the importance of Beijing's relationship with Zimbabwe.

The Beijing-headquartered CHeC is a subsidiary of the Chinese state-run conglomerate, China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), in which the Chinese government has a controlling stake and explores the foreign overseas market on behalf of the CCCC.

CCCC is the world's largest infrastructure development company and the single-largest beneficiary of China's global Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in terms of project value.

CHeC, which has previously been China's face at the heart of the country's highway construction, was last year in the eye of a storm during a battle for the replacement of Zimbabwe's aviationradarsystem.

The Chinese firm was selected as the sole bidder and received a multi-million-dollar contract to replace airspace communication system meant to stop mineral smuggling through the airspace. The tender was only open to Chinese and Russian firms.

The Joint operations Command (Joc) and the office of the President and Cabinet directed that the deal be awarded to a company drawn from countries that the government considers friendly.

CHeC had to deal with reports that it was covered under sanctions imposed by the united States government and the World Bank on its parent firm. The firm made it clear in earlier public statements that it was not covered by sanctions imposed by the World Bank in 2011, which ran until July 2017.

The country's exploration turf has always been contested.

The government in 2013 cancelled a uS$33 million tender for an aeromagnetic survey in the Manicaland province at the last minute after state procurement officials unearthed evidence of tender rigging and midnight tampering of tender documents by prospective bidders.

The eastern Highlands, which borders Zimbabwe and Mozambique, could not be explored in the 1970s and 80s due to the civil war, which ravaged neighbouring Mozambique during that time. under this latest project, the government seeks to curb incidences of mineral rushes as experienced during the discovery of diamonds in Marange.

According to reports, an ultra-high resolution aero-survey was done in 2019, which combed through large swathes of unexplored land surrounding Great Zimbabwe ruins and the Greater Mwenezi area in Masvingo, revealing vast deposits of minerals and targets, which do not appear in Zimbabwe's outdated geological maps.

Another exercise was carried out in Matebeleland South province, which also showed vast resources.

Source - the independent

Comments


Must Read

Kasukuwere could give Chamisa a good run for his money

28 mins ago | 42 Views

WATCH: Chamisa is an America puppet, says Mbalula

32 mins ago | 42 Views

Chamisa appeals for free, fair Zimbabwe elections

41 mins ago | 27 Views

Chamisa's Lobengula-Magwese candidate in a Mai Titi spot of bother

42 mins ago | 83 Views

Zanu-PF's crisis meeting betrays vote uncertainty

59 mins ago | 135 Views

'FAZ could cost Mnangagwa'

59 mins ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe's future is debated in the city but decided in the village

60 mins ago | 34 Views

Kasukuwere to test Mnangagwa's democratic credentials

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe's mobile network operators now frequently adjusting tariffs

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Masiyiwa receives Afreximbank award

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Bulawayo Business Network partners with Uniglobe to boost entrepreneurship and economic growth in Matebeleland

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

AFRI-USA Business Initiative congratulates Zambia on successful Debt Restructuring

7 hrs ago | 216 Views

Kasukuwere not intimidated by arrest threats

10 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Chamisa and Kasukuwere lead push to oust Mnangagwa in August

10 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Zimbabwean man caught smuggling fake clothing brands into South Africa

10 hrs ago | 483 Views

Indian Court suspends 10-year jail term of Zimbabwean in drugs case

10 hrs ago | 468 Views

Mnangagwa claims Zanu-PF fulfilled 2018 election promises

10 hrs ago | 397 Views

Chamisa kicks off campaign

10 hrs ago | 1533 Views

Union leader booted out over Zanu-PF links

10 hrs ago | 536 Views

Recalling Morgan Tsvangirai's political tactics

10 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe Headmen earning less than US$1

10 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zanu-PF snubs EDPfee singer for Mambo Dhuterere

10 hrs ago | 369 Views

Mnangagwa to do everything to keep power

10 hrs ago | 261 Views

Scorned man stalks ex-wife

10 hrs ago | 142 Views

Landlord's illicit affairs exposed

10 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zimbabwe business jittery as electioneering goes a gear up

10 hrs ago | 73 Views

Kasukuwere warrants of arrest surfaces

10 hrs ago | 171 Views

BCC considers blacklisting debtors

10 hrs ago | 49 Views

Flue bug hits Bulawayo

10 hrs ago | 105 Views

From Moondog Max to Arnold Zikhali, the storied lineage of Zimbabwe's 'strong men'

10 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zanu-PF unstoppable, claims Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 63 Views

USD pay increase for civil servants

10 hrs ago | 320 Views

Hangman job hangs in the balance

10 hrs ago | 109 Views

Full Zimbabwe election candidate list out Friday

10 hrs ago | 96 Views

Woman in trouble for assisting rape of minors

10 hrs ago | 136 Views

Money-spinning in Zimbabwe shadow economy

10 hrs ago | 101 Views

'Mnangagwa will rule forever'

24 Jun 2023 at 18:22hrs | 2323 Views

Chamisa's CCC swiftly solves ward 2 double candidate impasse

24 Jun 2023 at 18:21hrs | 1796 Views

Madzorera climbs down to councillor

24 Jun 2023 at 18:21hrs | 939 Views

ZRP transfers 228 cops as smuggling hits Beitbridge

24 Jun 2023 at 18:21hrs | 959 Views

Zimbabwe opposition party in shock Mnangagwa endorsement

24 Jun 2023 at 17:34hrs | 3134 Views

Pope Francis appoints new Bishop for Gokwe

24 Jun 2023 at 17:33hrs | 549 Views

Zimbabwe police officer hangs himself over pay shame

24 Jun 2023 at 17:32hrs | 1081 Views

Buses/ kombis and trucks MUST instal speed limit and monitoring devices

24 Jun 2023 at 17:30hrs | 169 Views

Kasukuwere has 2 arrest warrants hanging over his head

24 Jun 2023 at 17:26hrs | 859 Views

WATCH: Mbalula blames the U.S. and the UK for the mass exodus of Zimbabweans

24 Jun 2023 at 17:24hrs | 1003 Views

Zimbabwe stun West Indies

24 Jun 2023 at 17:19hrs | 588 Views

The Future of AI in Learning

24 Jun 2023 at 09:31hrs | 233 Views

Zimbabweans can elect recycled opportunistic politicians at own risk!

24 Jun 2023 at 08:26hrs | 747 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days