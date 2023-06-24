Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa appeals for free, fair Zimbabwe elections

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
The opposition leader of Citizens Coalition for Change in Zimbabwe, Nelson Chamisa has appealed to the international community to ensure that the upcoming elections in that country in August are free and fair.

Chamisa is in South Africa where he held a rally in Johannesburg and stressed that this year's elections are key for Zimbabwe as it battles with economic challenges.

Chamisa has also called on Zimbabweans in the diaspora particularly in South Africa to go back home and vote.

"Zimbabweans are peace loving people they need the support of the entire world. They need support of the region and the continent. Fellow Africans support our initiatives. Support our peace effort. Support our call for change and our cause for change. We don't want Zimbabwe to continue to be the headache for the region and the continent. We want Zimbabwe to be a refugee and a safe place for Africa to also come."

Chamisa also lashed out at the current President, Emmerson Mnangagwa saying he is going to defeat him during the much anticipated election in that country.

"We win not because the environment is conducive. We win not because the elections are free and fair. We win against all odds and we win because we are supported by the people of Zimbabwe. We won in 2018. Mr Mnangagwa did what he did to try and subvert the will of the people. This time we are not going to allow what they did in 2018 in 2023. We are going to win again but we have to win in big margin."

Chamisa has dismissed the sentiments shared by Zimbabwe's former Information minister, Jonathan Moyo that the opposition in that country is weak. He says his party will win these elections.

"Facts are on the ground that the opposition is the next government in Zimbabwe. Facts are on the ground that all by-elections we won 19 out of 20. The council elections we had out of 149 we won 89. So where you see tatters . I think he is mistaking Zanu PF for the alternative. Zanu PF is the opposition because indeed come the 23 of August it is the opposition."

Source - SABC News
