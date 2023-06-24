Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

WATCH: Chamisa is an America puppet, says Mbalula

by Staff reporter
14 mins ago | Views
South Africa's African National Congress (ANC)'s secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has claimed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration has been implementing reforms but the West still wants CCC's Nelson Chamisa to become Zimbabwe's new president.

Addressing the ANC 9th Western Cape Provincial Conference on Saturday, 24 June, Mbalula said:

"(President) Mnangagwa brought some reforms in Zimbabwe, but they (the West) did not want those reforms because they want a man called Chamisa or Chamza.

"They want him there to be the leader; the new leader of a new Zimbabwe."




Source - SABC News
More on: #Chamisa, #Elections

Comments


Must Read

Kasukuwere could give Chamisa a good run for his money

26 mins ago | 35 Views

Chamisa appeals for free, fair Zimbabwe elections

39 mins ago | 25 Views

Chamisa's Lobengula-Magwese candidate in a Mai Titi spot of bother

40 mins ago | 79 Views

Zanu-PF's crisis meeting betrays vote uncertainty

57 mins ago | 126 Views

'FAZ could cost Mnangagwa'

57 mins ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwe's future is debated in the city but decided in the village

58 mins ago | 34 Views

Kasukuwere to test Mnangagwa's democratic credentials

58 mins ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe's mobile network operators now frequently adjusting tariffs

59 mins ago | 20 Views

Chinese firm gets lucrative US$200m Zimbabwe exploration deal

59 mins ago | 38 Views

Masiyiwa receives Afreximbank award

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Bulawayo Business Network partners with Uniglobe to boost entrepreneurship and economic growth in Matebeleland

5 hrs ago | 128 Views

AFRI-USA Business Initiative congratulates Zambia on successful Debt Restructuring

7 hrs ago | 216 Views

Kasukuwere not intimidated by arrest threats

10 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Chamisa and Kasukuwere lead push to oust Mnangagwa in August

10 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Zimbabwean man caught smuggling fake clothing brands into South Africa

10 hrs ago | 483 Views

Indian Court suspends 10-year jail term of Zimbabwean in drugs case

10 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mnangagwa claims Zanu-PF fulfilled 2018 election promises

10 hrs ago | 397 Views

Chamisa kicks off campaign

10 hrs ago | 1526 Views

Union leader booted out over Zanu-PF links

10 hrs ago | 536 Views

Recalling Morgan Tsvangirai's political tactics

10 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe Headmen earning less than US$1

10 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zanu-PF snubs EDPfee singer for Mambo Dhuterere

10 hrs ago | 368 Views

Mnangagwa to do everything to keep power

10 hrs ago | 261 Views

Scorned man stalks ex-wife

10 hrs ago | 142 Views

Landlord's illicit affairs exposed

10 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zimbabwe business jittery as electioneering goes a gear up

10 hrs ago | 73 Views

Kasukuwere warrants of arrest surfaces

10 hrs ago | 171 Views

BCC considers blacklisting debtors

10 hrs ago | 48 Views

Flue bug hits Bulawayo

10 hrs ago | 105 Views

From Moondog Max to Arnold Zikhali, the storied lineage of Zimbabwe's 'strong men'

10 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zanu-PF unstoppable, claims Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 63 Views

USD pay increase for civil servants

10 hrs ago | 319 Views

Hangman job hangs in the balance

10 hrs ago | 109 Views

Full Zimbabwe election candidate list out Friday

10 hrs ago | 96 Views

Woman in trouble for assisting rape of minors

10 hrs ago | 135 Views

Money-spinning in Zimbabwe shadow economy

10 hrs ago | 101 Views

'Mnangagwa will rule forever'

24 Jun 2023 at 18:22hrs | 2323 Views

Chamisa's CCC swiftly solves ward 2 double candidate impasse

24 Jun 2023 at 18:21hrs | 1796 Views

Madzorera climbs down to councillor

24 Jun 2023 at 18:21hrs | 938 Views

ZRP transfers 228 cops as smuggling hits Beitbridge

24 Jun 2023 at 18:21hrs | 958 Views

Zimbabwe opposition party in shock Mnangagwa endorsement

24 Jun 2023 at 17:34hrs | 3134 Views

Pope Francis appoints new Bishop for Gokwe

24 Jun 2023 at 17:33hrs | 549 Views

Zimbabwe police officer hangs himself over pay shame

24 Jun 2023 at 17:32hrs | 1081 Views

Buses/ kombis and trucks MUST instal speed limit and monitoring devices

24 Jun 2023 at 17:30hrs | 169 Views

Kasukuwere has 2 arrest warrants hanging over his head

24 Jun 2023 at 17:26hrs | 859 Views

WATCH: Mbalula blames the U.S. and the UK for the mass exodus of Zimbabweans

24 Jun 2023 at 17:24hrs | 1002 Views

Zimbabwe stun West Indies

24 Jun 2023 at 17:19hrs | 588 Views

The Future of AI in Learning

24 Jun 2023 at 09:31hrs | 233 Views

Zimbabweans can elect recycled opportunistic politicians at own risk!

24 Jun 2023 at 08:26hrs | 747 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days