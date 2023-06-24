WATCH: Chamisa is an America puppet, says Mbalula

News / Local

by Staff reporter

South Africa's African National Congress (ANC)'s secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has claimed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration has been implementing reforms but the West still wants CCC's Nelson Chamisa to become Zimbabwe's new president.Addressing the ANC 9th Western Cape Provincial Conference on Saturday, 24 June, Mbalula said:"(President) Mnangagwa brought some reforms in Zimbabwe, but they (the West) did not want those reforms because they want a man called Chamisa or Chamza."They want him there to be the leader; the new leader of a new Zimbabwe."