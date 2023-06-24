Kasukuwere could give Chamisa a good run for his money

News / Local

by Staff reporter

After dramatically entering the crucial presidential election on 23 August, winning may well be a bridge too far for former Zanu PF commissar, minister and MP Saviour Kasukuwere, but he is likely to be the X Factor in a fiercely-contested race ahead.Kasukuwere is bound to cause a run-off or eat into President Emmerson Mnangagwa's support base mainly in the bellwether Mashonaland provinces - East, Central and West - in favour of main opposition CCC leader Nelson Chamisa.Yet he could give Chamisa a good run for his money on the youth vote at the inevitable interface of campaigns.Kasukuwere's problem though is ensuring differentiation in the competitive political market: The question is what does he bring into the race which is different?