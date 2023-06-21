Zec yet to release voters roll

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) is yet to furnish political parties with copies of the voters roll as it is still verifying nomination papers for all candidates.The nomination courts sat on Wednesday to receive nomination papers for candidates countrywide."People were doing the nomination on Wednesday at the districts, we haven't received the list so that we know those who were successful because we said we are going to give those successful for free," Zec chief elections officer Utloile Silaigwana said in an interview.Zec chief elections officer Utloile Silaigwana"We are at the head office, we don't know those successful in Lupane because we are still receiving papers, we don't know those successful in Beitbridge because the process is not over, they will receive (the voters roll) after we are through with the process."Silaigwana said it was still early for Zec to distribute copies of the voters roll as they were still compiling the list of all successful candidates."The process is not over; we are yet to know for the whole country, we are talking of more than 2 000 councillors, more than 300 Members of Parliament, the process ended yesterday, can we have compiled all that and know who they are, so we are waiting for the papers, we told them that we are going to give them."He added that they managed to update the voters roll before the nomination court processes."The voters roll we used at the nomination courts was the latest. I don't know whether there is someone who didn't find their name, we didn't hear of anyone who could not find their name, there is not even one candidate who said they couldn't find their name, so do they want us to clean it until its torn?" Silaigwana asked."We told them that we are cleaning the voters roll in preparation of the nomination court and we have done that and we didn't even receive one person who said they couldn't find their name and could not file the papers at the nomination court because they couldn't find their name.