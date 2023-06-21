Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF candidate on anti-drug abuse campaign

by Staff reporter
59 mins ago | Views
Zanu-PF parliamentary candidate for Chikanga constituency Kenneth Muchina has urged youths in the area to shun drugs and join the ruling party in order to benefit from government-funded projects.

Muchina made the remarks in Mutare on Friday while addressing ruling party supporters.

"I came here to address you and also targeting youths. I am aware that there are some youths who have been abusing drugs. I urge you to come to me and I will give you advice and assist you with funding for some projects," he said.

Reports show that drug and substance abuse is on the increase among the youth due to economic hardships in the country.

Over 90% of the working population is unemployed while some youths who are supposed to be in school or tertiary colleges are idle.

"I am working with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's vision that youths should not take drugs, youths you are future leaders of this country, please desist from taking drugs," Muchina added.

Muchina will battle for the seat against Lynette Karenyi of Citizens Coalitions for Change and National Constitutional Assembly  candidate Garikai Charamba.

The President urged judges and magistrates to mete harsh custodial sentences on drug dealers in order to curb drug and substance abuse. He said drug abuse, particularly among the youths, had become a national scourge, which needed to be nipped in the bud.

Cabinet in April established the National Committee on Drug and Substance Abuse to spearhead the fight against substance abuse.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa takes campaign to South Africa

55 mins ago | 148 Views

Mnangagwa pledges economic revival as election campaign kicks off

56 mins ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe's new Patriotic Bill just about 'loving your country", says Mutsvangwa

56 mins ago | 53 Views

'Mugabe speaks from the grave'

57 mins ago | 296 Views

Zimbabwean business fears its government will interfere with the exchange rate

57 mins ago | 112 Views

Kasukuwere unmoved by threats

58 mins ago | 168 Views

Zimbabwe Presidential candidate supports Kasukuwere's GNU call

58 mins ago | 202 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics fires 2 officials over Chamisa links

58 mins ago | 103 Views

Masarira sues Zec over rejected nomination

59 mins ago | 65 Views

Witness nails Tendai Biti

59 mins ago | 105 Views

Zec yet to release voters roll

59 mins ago | 35 Views

Bulawayo based Presidential candidate unfazed in latest bid for presidency

60 mins ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe Presidential aspirant sues over rejected nomination

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa thrives on being an 'arsonist fireman'

1 hr ago | 24 Views

UK spurns Zimbabwe metal driver's licences?

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Telecel, NetOne lose subscriptions

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF brings science into campaign?

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Zanu-PF shaping Bulawayo's development agenda?

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Bulawayo high school drama series premieres on DStv

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Chevrons playing Super Six in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Indlovu iyanyathela in no-show

1 hr ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe industry applauds improved power situation

1 hr ago | 32 Views

US$110 000 to explore waste recycling in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Bosso make move for Chirinda

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Western backed Zambia wins debt relief

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe transporters to fit speed limiting and monitoring devices

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Van Blerk nails Biti

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Potraz bids to protect rights to privacy

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Patriot Bill' threat to Zimbabwean journalists two months before elections

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Fraudster who forged CCC officials' signatures in Kariba double candidature faces arrest

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Regulations for new driver's licence gazetted

12 hrs ago | 920 Views

Training remains Zimbabwe Defence Forces's top priority

12 hrs ago | 192 Views

Chief Gezani installed

12 hrs ago | 315 Views

Chamisa hits back at Mnangagwa and Jonathan Moyo

12 hrs ago | 2237 Views

Kasukuwere could give Chamisa a good run for his money

13 hrs ago | 1133 Views

WATCH: Chamisa is an America puppet, says Mbalula

13 hrs ago | 899 Views

Chamisa appeals for free, fair Zimbabwe elections

13 hrs ago | 240 Views

Chamisa's Lobengula-Magwese candidate in a Mai Titi spot of bother

13 hrs ago | 402 Views

Zanu-PF's crisis meeting betrays vote uncertainty

13 hrs ago | 1004 Views

'FAZ could cost Mnangagwa'

13 hrs ago | 717 Views

Zimbabwe's future is debated in the city but decided in the village

13 hrs ago | 171 Views

Kasukuwere to test Mnangagwa's democratic credentials

13 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zimbabwe's mobile network operators now frequently adjusting tariffs

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Chinese firm gets lucrative US$200m Zimbabwe exploration deal

13 hrs ago | 254 Views

Masiyiwa receives Afreximbank award

13 hrs ago | 74 Views

Bulawayo Business Network partners with Uniglobe to boost entrepreneurship and economic growth in Matebeleland

18 hrs ago | 246 Views

AFRI-USA Business Initiative congratulates Zambia on successful Debt Restructuring

20 hrs ago | 306 Views

Kasukuwere not intimidated by arrest threats

22 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Chamisa and Kasukuwere lead push to oust Mnangagwa in August

22 hrs ago | 1199 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days