Masarira sues Zec over rejected nomination

by Staff reporter
57 mins ago | Views
OPPOSITION Labour, Economists and African Democrats presidential candidate Linda Masarira has taken the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to court for rejecting her nomination papers on Wednesday after she failed to raise the required US$20 000 fee.

Masarira wanted to pay using real time gross settlement, but the presiding insisted on cash or payment through the ZimSwitch Instant Payment Interchange Technology (Zipit) system.

In her notice of appeal filed at the High Court, Masarira cited an unnamed Zec presiding officer stationed at Mapondera Building in Harare, chief elections officer Utloile Silaigwana, Zec chairperson Priscilla Chigumba, Zec, and all the confirmed presidential candidates as respondents.

"Take notice that  the appellant hereby appeals against the decision of the nomination court to reject her nomination as a candidate for election to the office of president," Masarira's notice read.

Masarira said some of the candidates were disqualified from lodging their papers on account of difficulties experienced in effecting payments of nomination fees largely due to the current challenges within the banking system.

She said her bank's Zipit platform permits a limit of Z$2 500 000 per month and her card limit for the day was Z$1 500 000.

Masarira is seeking the court to declare the decision by the presiding officer null and void.

She also wants the court to declare her validly nominated as presidential candidate to enable her to contest in August 23 poll.

Source - newsday
More on: #Masarira, #Zec, #Court

