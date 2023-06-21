Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe Presidential candidate supports Kasukuwere's GNU call

by Staff reporter
58 mins ago | Views
OPPOSITION Democratic Official Party (DOP) leader, Harry Peter Wilson, says a government of national unity (GNU) is the only solution to address the problems that the country is currently facing.

Wilson is one of the eleven presidential candidates that filed their nomination papers this week.

He is also the only presidential candidate from Matebeleland.

"A GNU is very possible," Wilson said.

"We have done it before and it has worked for us that is why we are saying whoever wins the election should consider it.

"The only solution to get Zimbabwe where it was is to bring everybody back to the table."

Zimbabwe enjoyed relative stability between 2009 and 2023 when there was a GNU between Zanu-PF and the opposition.

The GNU followed the disputed 2008 presidential election that saw the late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai boycotting the run-off polls because of widespread violence against his supporters.

Wilson said: "Zanu-PF has been in government for 40 years but they have not achieved what we want as Zimbabweans.

"People are hungry, people need to move forward and they need a life where they can have normal day to day situations, and only a GNU can restore hope and better the lives of our people."

Exiled minister Saviour Kasukuwere told South African media on Friday that he was also pushing for a GNU.

"We want to bring a broad base of people and form a government of national unity- bring skilled people who can make a difference to our country," Kasukuwere said.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa takes campaign to South Africa

56 mins ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa pledges economic revival as election campaign kicks off

56 mins ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe's new Patriotic Bill just about 'loving your country", says Mutsvangwa

56 mins ago | 54 Views

'Mugabe speaks from the grave'

57 mins ago | 298 Views

Zimbabwean business fears its government will interfere with the exchange rate

58 mins ago | 112 Views

Kasukuwere unmoved by threats

58 mins ago | 170 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics fires 2 officials over Chamisa links

59 mins ago | 105 Views

Masarira sues Zec over rejected nomination

59 mins ago | 67 Views

Witness nails Tendai Biti

59 mins ago | 106 Views

Zanu-PF candidate on anti-drug abuse campaign

60 mins ago | 12 Views

Zec yet to release voters roll

60 mins ago | 35 Views

Bulawayo based Presidential candidate unfazed in latest bid for presidency

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe Presidential aspirant sues over rejected nomination

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa thrives on being an 'arsonist fireman'

1 hr ago | 24 Views

UK spurns Zimbabwe metal driver's licences?

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Telecel, NetOne lose subscriptions

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF brings science into campaign?

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Zanu-PF shaping Bulawayo's development agenda?

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Bulawayo high school drama series premieres on DStv

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Chevrons playing Super Six in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Indlovu iyanyathela in no-show

1 hr ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe industry applauds improved power situation

1 hr ago | 32 Views

US$110 000 to explore waste recycling in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Bosso make move for Chirinda

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Western backed Zambia wins debt relief

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe transporters to fit speed limiting and monitoring devices

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Van Blerk nails Biti

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Potraz bids to protect rights to privacy

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Patriot Bill' threat to Zimbabwean journalists two months before elections

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Fraudster who forged CCC officials' signatures in Kariba double candidature faces arrest

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Regulations for new driver's licence gazetted

12 hrs ago | 921 Views

Training remains Zimbabwe Defence Forces's top priority

12 hrs ago | 192 Views

Chief Gezani installed

12 hrs ago | 316 Views

Chamisa hits back at Mnangagwa and Jonathan Moyo

12 hrs ago | 2238 Views

Kasukuwere could give Chamisa a good run for his money

13 hrs ago | 1133 Views

WATCH: Chamisa is an America puppet, says Mbalula

13 hrs ago | 899 Views

Chamisa appeals for free, fair Zimbabwe elections

13 hrs ago | 240 Views

Chamisa's Lobengula-Magwese candidate in a Mai Titi spot of bother

13 hrs ago | 402 Views

Zanu-PF's crisis meeting betrays vote uncertainty

13 hrs ago | 1006 Views

'FAZ could cost Mnangagwa'

13 hrs ago | 717 Views

Zimbabwe's future is debated in the city but decided in the village

13 hrs ago | 171 Views

Kasukuwere to test Mnangagwa's democratic credentials

13 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zimbabwe's mobile network operators now frequently adjusting tariffs

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Chinese firm gets lucrative US$200m Zimbabwe exploration deal

13 hrs ago | 254 Views

Masiyiwa receives Afreximbank award

13 hrs ago | 74 Views

Bulawayo Business Network partners with Uniglobe to boost entrepreneurship and economic growth in Matebeleland

18 hrs ago | 246 Views

AFRI-USA Business Initiative congratulates Zambia on successful Debt Restructuring

20 hrs ago | 306 Views

Kasukuwere not intimidated by arrest threats

22 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Chamisa and Kasukuwere lead push to oust Mnangagwa in August

22 hrs ago | 1199 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days