Zimbabwe Presidential candidate supports Kasukuwere's GNU call

News / Local

by Staff reporter

OPPOSITION Democratic Official Party (DOP) leader, Harry Peter Wilson, says a government of national unity (GNU) is the only solution to address the problems that the country is currently facing.Wilson is one of the eleven presidential candidates that filed their nomination papers this week.He is also the only presidential candidate from Matebeleland."A GNU is very possible," Wilson said."We have done it before and it has worked for us that is why we are saying whoever wins the election should consider it."The only solution to get Zimbabwe where it was is to bring everybody back to the table."Zimbabwe enjoyed relative stability between 2009 and 2023 when there was a GNU between Zanu-PF and the opposition.The GNU followed the disputed 2008 presidential election that saw the late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai boycotting the run-off polls because of widespread violence against his supporters.Wilson said: "Zanu-PF has been in government for 40 years but they have not achieved what we want as Zimbabweans."People are hungry, people need to move forward and they need a life where they can have normal day to day situations, and only a GNU can restore hope and better the lives of our people."Exiled minister Saviour Kasukuwere told South African media on Friday that he was also pushing for a GNU."We want to bring a broad base of people and form a government of national unity- bring skilled people who can make a difference to our country," Kasukuwere said.