Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa pledges economic revival as election campaign kicks off

by Staff reporter
56 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa vowed to do "what we can to remain in power", promising to revive an economy that has collapsed under his watch as he launched his bid for a second five-year term.

Zimbabwe will hold presidential and parliamentary elections on Aug. 23 which are expected to pit Mnangagwa, 80, of the ZANU-PF party against pastor and lawyer Nelson Chamisa, 45, of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

The election comes amid a raging economic crisis, with high inflation and a currency that plunged more than 50% this month against the U.S. dollar.

In remarks aimed mostly at his rural support base at the weekend, Mnangagwa pledged infrastructure developments.

"ZANU-PF is unstoppable. It will continue governing Zimbabwe as other parties continue to split assunder," he told a large crowd of supporters in Chipinge, about 500 kms (311 miles) east of the capital Harare.

"We fought for our democracy, no one will stop us."

Mnangagwa toppled independent Zimbabwe's first president, Robert Mugabe, in a coup in 2017, eding his 37-year rule.

He was hailed as a pragmatic leader shortly after taking power, but he scored only a narrow win in 2018 elections over Chamisa, who is still considered the strongest challenger to his re-election bid.

Zimbabwe's economic crisis tops voters' concerns, with a 100 Zimdollar (Z$) note – the country's highest denomination – not enough to buy an egg. About Z$10,000 fetch US$1 on the parallel market.

The opposition CCC party enjoys considerable support in towns and cities, while ZANU-PF's supporters are mainly in rural areas.

A bullish Mnangagwa said his government had made strides in infrastructure development, power generation and grown the mining economy from $3 billion in 2018 with hopes to generate $12 billion in revenue by the end of 2023.

"We are building roads and dams and recently we started installing solar boreholes in every village across the country," he said, speaking mostly in the Shona language.

Mnangagwa is pitted against 10 other presidential aspirants amid criticism that his government is closing the democratic space, following the passing of the so-called Patriotic Bill which opponents says outlaws criticism of the state.

Zimbabwe has endured over two decades of economic failure following land seizures by Mugabe, plunging the southern African country into an economic crisis.

Source - Reuters

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa takes campaign to South Africa

56 mins ago | 151 Views

Zimbabwe's new Patriotic Bill just about 'loving your country", says Mutsvangwa

57 mins ago | 55 Views

'Mugabe speaks from the grave'

57 mins ago | 301 Views

Zimbabwean business fears its government will interfere with the exchange rate

58 mins ago | 112 Views

Kasukuwere unmoved by threats

58 mins ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe Presidential candidate supports Kasukuwere's GNU call

59 mins ago | 205 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics fires 2 officials over Chamisa links

59 mins ago | 106 Views

Masarira sues Zec over rejected nomination

60 mins ago | 68 Views

Witness nails Tendai Biti

60 mins ago | 107 Views

Zanu-PF candidate on anti-drug abuse campaign

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Zec yet to release voters roll

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Bulawayo based Presidential candidate unfazed in latest bid for presidency

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe Presidential aspirant sues over rejected nomination

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa thrives on being an 'arsonist fireman'

1 hr ago | 24 Views

UK spurns Zimbabwe metal driver's licences?

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Telecel, NetOne lose subscriptions

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF brings science into campaign?

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Zanu-PF shaping Bulawayo's development agenda?

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Bulawayo high school drama series premieres on DStv

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Chevrons playing Super Six in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Indlovu iyanyathela in no-show

1 hr ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe industry applauds improved power situation

1 hr ago | 32 Views

US$110 000 to explore waste recycling in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Bosso make move for Chirinda

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Western backed Zambia wins debt relief

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe transporters to fit speed limiting and monitoring devices

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Van Blerk nails Biti

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Potraz bids to protect rights to privacy

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Patriot Bill' threat to Zimbabwean journalists two months before elections

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Fraudster who forged CCC officials' signatures in Kariba double candidature faces arrest

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Regulations for new driver's licence gazetted

12 hrs ago | 921 Views

Training remains Zimbabwe Defence Forces's top priority

12 hrs ago | 192 Views

Chief Gezani installed

12 hrs ago | 316 Views

Chamisa hits back at Mnangagwa and Jonathan Moyo

12 hrs ago | 2239 Views

Kasukuwere could give Chamisa a good run for his money

13 hrs ago | 1133 Views

WATCH: Chamisa is an America puppet, says Mbalula

13 hrs ago | 901 Views

Chamisa appeals for free, fair Zimbabwe elections

13 hrs ago | 240 Views

Chamisa's Lobengula-Magwese candidate in a Mai Titi spot of bother

13 hrs ago | 402 Views

Zanu-PF's crisis meeting betrays vote uncertainty

13 hrs ago | 1008 Views

'FAZ could cost Mnangagwa'

13 hrs ago | 717 Views

Zimbabwe's future is debated in the city but decided in the village

13 hrs ago | 171 Views

Kasukuwere to test Mnangagwa's democratic credentials

13 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zimbabwe's mobile network operators now frequently adjusting tariffs

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Chinese firm gets lucrative US$200m Zimbabwe exploration deal

13 hrs ago | 254 Views

Masiyiwa receives Afreximbank award

13 hrs ago | 74 Views

Bulawayo Business Network partners with Uniglobe to boost entrepreneurship and economic growth in Matebeleland

18 hrs ago | 246 Views

AFRI-USA Business Initiative congratulates Zambia on successful Debt Restructuring

20 hrs ago | 306 Views

Kasukuwere not intimidated by arrest threats

22 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Chamisa and Kasukuwere lead push to oust Mnangagwa in August

22 hrs ago | 1199 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days