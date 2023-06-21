Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa takes campaign to South Africa

by Staff reporter
56 mins ago | Views
The opposition leader of Citizens Coalition for Change in Zimbabwe, Nelson Chamisa has appealed to the international community to ensure that the upcoming elections in that country in August are free and fair.

Chamisa is in South Africa where he held a rally in Johannesburg and stressed that this year's elections are key for Zimbabwe as it battles with economic challenges.

Chamisa has also called on Zimbabweans in the diaspora particularly in South Africa to go back home and vote.



"Zimbabweans are peace loving people they need the support of the entire world. They need support of the region and the continent. Fellow Africans support our initiatives. Support our peace effort. Support our call for change and our cause for change. We don't want Zimbabwe to continue to be the headache for the region and the continent. We want Zimbabwe to be a refugee and a safe place for Africa to also come."

Chamisa also lashed out at the current President, Emmerson Mnangagwa saying he is going to defeat him during the much anticipated election in that country.

"We win not because the environment is conducive. We win not because the elections are free and fair. We win against all odds and we win because we are supported by the people of Zimbabwe. We won in 2018. Mr Mnangagwa did what he did to try and subvert the will of the people. This time we are not going to allow what they did in 2018 in 2023. We are going to win again but we have to win in big margin."



Chamisa has dismissed the sentiments shared by Zimbabwe's former Information minister, Jonathan Moyo that the opposition in that country is weak. He says his party will win these elections.

"Facts are on the ground that the opposition is the next government in Zimbabwe. Facts are on the ground that all by-elections we won 19 out of 20. The council elections we had out of 149 we won 89. So where you see tatters . I think he is mistaking Zanu-PF for the alternative. Zanu-PF is the opposition because indeed come the 23 of August it is the opposition."

Source - SABC News
More on: #Chamisa, #Campaign

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa pledges economic revival as election campaign kicks off

57 mins ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe's new Patriotic Bill just about 'loving your country", says Mutsvangwa

57 mins ago | 55 Views

'Mugabe speaks from the grave'

58 mins ago | 301 Views

Zimbabwean business fears its government will interfere with the exchange rate

58 mins ago | 112 Views

Kasukuwere unmoved by threats

59 mins ago | 173 Views

Zimbabwe Presidential candidate supports Kasukuwere's GNU call

59 mins ago | 205 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics fires 2 officials over Chamisa links

59 mins ago | 106 Views

Masarira sues Zec over rejected nomination

60 mins ago | 68 Views

Witness nails Tendai Biti

60 mins ago | 108 Views

Zanu-PF candidate on anti-drug abuse campaign

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Zec yet to release voters roll

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Bulawayo based Presidential candidate unfazed in latest bid for presidency

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe Presidential aspirant sues over rejected nomination

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa thrives on being an 'arsonist fireman'

1 hr ago | 24 Views

UK spurns Zimbabwe metal driver's licences?

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Telecel, NetOne lose subscriptions

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF brings science into campaign?

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Zanu-PF shaping Bulawayo's development agenda?

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Bulawayo high school drama series premieres on DStv

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Chevrons playing Super Six in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Indlovu iyanyathela in no-show

1 hr ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe industry applauds improved power situation

1 hr ago | 32 Views

US$110 000 to explore waste recycling in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Bosso make move for Chirinda

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Western backed Zambia wins debt relief

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe transporters to fit speed limiting and monitoring devices

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Van Blerk nails Biti

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Potraz bids to protect rights to privacy

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Patriot Bill' threat to Zimbabwean journalists two months before elections

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Fraudster who forged CCC officials' signatures in Kariba double candidature faces arrest

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Regulations for new driver's licence gazetted

12 hrs ago | 921 Views

Training remains Zimbabwe Defence Forces's top priority

12 hrs ago | 192 Views

Chief Gezani installed

12 hrs ago | 316 Views

Chamisa hits back at Mnangagwa and Jonathan Moyo

12 hrs ago | 2240 Views

Kasukuwere could give Chamisa a good run for his money

13 hrs ago | 1133 Views

WATCH: Chamisa is an America puppet, says Mbalula

13 hrs ago | 901 Views

Chamisa appeals for free, fair Zimbabwe elections

13 hrs ago | 240 Views

Chamisa's Lobengula-Magwese candidate in a Mai Titi spot of bother

13 hrs ago | 402 Views

Zanu-PF's crisis meeting betrays vote uncertainty

13 hrs ago | 1008 Views

'FAZ could cost Mnangagwa'

13 hrs ago | 717 Views

Zimbabwe's future is debated in the city but decided in the village

13 hrs ago | 171 Views

Kasukuwere to test Mnangagwa's democratic credentials

13 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zimbabwe's mobile network operators now frequently adjusting tariffs

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Chinese firm gets lucrative US$200m Zimbabwe exploration deal

13 hrs ago | 254 Views

Masiyiwa receives Afreximbank award

13 hrs ago | 74 Views

Bulawayo Business Network partners with Uniglobe to boost entrepreneurship and economic growth in Matebeleland

18 hrs ago | 246 Views

AFRI-USA Business Initiative congratulates Zambia on successful Debt Restructuring

20 hrs ago | 306 Views

Kasukuwere not intimidated by arrest threats

22 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Chamisa and Kasukuwere lead push to oust Mnangagwa in August

22 hrs ago | 1199 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days