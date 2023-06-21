Cargo delays as SARS system experiences technical glitches

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Long distance truck drivers are delays at the Beitbridge Border Post where the South African Revenue Services (SARS) are experiencing glitches in their online customs clearance system.Slow moving queues have become common on the major road leading to Bulawayo and Harare for the past two days.Trucks are spending more than three hours to enter or leave the country as a result of the system challenges.Following the transformation of the Border at a cost of US$300 million, authorities at Beitbridge have been clearing an average of 900 trucks daily.At least 55 percent of the freight was being cleared less than three hours before the latest challenges.SARS spokesperson, Mr Siphithi Sibeko said they were working on fixing the issues."You will note that we don't have a major challenge besides the fact that our online clearance system has been a little slower, however that is being attended to," he said.SARS uses a Single Administrative Document (SAD) to facilitate the customs clearance of goods for importers, exporters, and cross-border traders.The SAD is a multi-purpose goods declaration form covering imports, exports, cross-border, and transit movements.On the other hand, Zimbabwe uses the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) which is a computerized customs management system that covers most foreign trade procedures.It handles manifests and customs declarations, along with accounting, transit and suspense procedures.