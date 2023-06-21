Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa congratulates Chevrons after record win

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has showered the Chevrons with praise after today's record-breaking win over the United States of America (USA) at the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers at Harare Sports Club.

The President congratulated the high-flying Chevrons for a job well done which saw them emerge victorious in all their four group games.

Zimbabwe finished their group campaign with a record breaking 304 runs win over USA, which has become the second highest winning margin in the history of 50-over cricket.

It was also Zimbabwe's highest winning margin in ODIs.

Through his Twitter page, President Mnangagwa also wished the Chevrons luck in their Super Six matches which begin on Thursday, urging fans in Bulawayo to come through in numbers and rally behind the team just like what fans in Harare did.

"Well done Zim Cricket, the nation stands behind you! Keep it going! The crowds at Harare have been fantastic! Bulawayo, it's your turn to show your support now! #Proud Nation #support the chevrons," President Mnangagwa said on his Twitter page.

Today's victory was not just any other win for Zimbabwe but was once for the history books. Records came tumbling down in the country's ceremonial home of cricket. The Chevrons posted a huge 408/6 after they were asked to bat first before going on to bowl out the Americans for just 104 runs in 25,1 overs.

This was the highest total at Harare Sports Club and also surpassed their previous best ODI score of 351 runs they scored against Kenya in 2009 in Mombasa. All-rounder, Sean Williams was at the center of the win, top scoring with 174 runs, his personal best score and also the third highest individual score in Zimbabwe's history.

Ryan Burl fell one hit short of equaling AB De Villiers' fastest half century in the history of ODI cricket (16 balls). Burl was caught on 47 runs off 15 deliveries. Sikandar Raza fell two runs short off his half century on 48 runs from 27 balls.

In the match's second innings, Richard Ngarava and Raza took two wickets each for the Chevrons as they made light work of USA with both bat and ball. Bradely Evans, Luke Jongwe and Burl all took one wicket each.

Zimbabwe will begin their Super Six journey on Thursday at Queens Sports Club; however, their opponent is yet to be confirmed as Group B matches are yet to be concluded.


Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Chevrob, #Usa

Most Popular In 7 Days