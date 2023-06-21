Aston Villa players set to visit Victoria Falls

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE is turning out to be a tourism destination of choice for many, with English Premier League side, Aston Villa set to visit the country's majestic tourism capital of Victoria Falls.The majestic Victoria Falls continues to wow locals and tourists from beyond as the breathtaking waterfall thunders into the Zambezi River.The Seventh World Wonder has not only raised the country's flag high but has significantly contributed to Zimbabwe's gross domestic product in terms of tourist arrivals and bookings.From celebrities to influencers, various prominent people have visited the resort City to enjoy its endowments.England-based, Zimbabwean international footballer Marvelous Nakamba who is in the country for the season break, has invited his teammates at Aston Villa to come and experience Zimbabwe's hottest tourist attraction, the Victoria Falls as part of efforts to market the nation as a destination of choice."I am excited to be back home and looking forward to the projects that I have with the Foundation lined up. As you know the foundation is all about the youths as we try to support them in all possible ways we can be it academic, sport, or skills transfer, we are all about their empowerment and capacitation so that they reach their full potential," said Nakamba."Besides the Foundation I am also excited to be hosting my teammates from Aston Villa. I'm proud of my country hence I marketed Zimbabwe, especially Victoria Falls to my teammates at Aston Villa. John McGinn is coming in tomorrow and I'm expecting the other players to come in later on during the week. This is good for business and also for me as people will now know that Zimbabwe is a beautiful and safe place to visit."Nakamba, who has since been transfer-listed by Aston Villa is largely expected to seal a permanent move to Luton town where he was on loan last season.The Zimbabwean international joined the Hatters in January on loan from Aston Villa and not only played a huge role in their promotion to the English Premier League but also won the hearts of the team's legion of fans who want him signed by the club.