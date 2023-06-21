Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa off to Angola

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has left for Angola to attend the African Union Quadripartite Summit of the East African Community (EAC), Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), International Conference of the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

He was seen off at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by the Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, service chiefs and other Government officials.


Source - The Herald
