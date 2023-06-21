Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Forever Associates of Zimbabwe now Zanu-PF affiliate

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FOREVER Associates of Zimbabwe (Faz), a shadowy Central Intelligence Organisation outfit which has taken over electoral processes, has spoken out and says it is now an affiliate member of Zanu-PF, but says it has no connection to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec).

Led by Central Intelligence Organisation co-deputy director-general retired Brigadier-General Walter Tapfumaneyi, Faz has hijacked electoral processes, including the jus-ended chaotic voter inspection process.

With three members in every ward countrywide, Faz has been intimidating people, particularly in rural areas, collecting voter information, rolling out door-to-door campaigns, night vigils, community events, technology-based messaging while monitoring all stages of the electoral process.

Sources say, so far, Faz has received US$10 million and 200 cars to run its affairs in preparation for elections. More resources have been promised to capacitate the secret structure. Faz's mandate, working together with Zec, is to coordinate logistics and decisive forces to retain Mnangagwa in power.

Last week, Faz through its Twitter handle @faztrust posted a video admitting being an affiliate member of Zanu-PF.

"We saw it fit to enter into politics. Upon our entry, we saw it fit to improve the existing government. We would like president Mnangagwa's government to stay in power, because it is the only one with an in-depth attachment to the history of the nation.

"We believe that their values are important in taking the country forward. We approached Zanu-PF to be an affiliate member. We applied and got approval to be an affiliate member. Our duties are clear. We are not Zec and do not work with Zec. But we are an affiliate that uses its own methods to lure people into voting for Zanu-PF," said Kudakwashe Munsaka, Faz president.

 Munsanka is also vying for a parliamentary post in the upcoming general election. He is one of the three out of six trustees living in Zimbabwe, according to the organisation's official website.

"We are seeing negative talk being spread on social media about our organisation. We are just watching and laughing over the ignorance. We always say that we started our organisation as students at Solusi University," he said.

Ironically, Zec has also denied links to Faz, in a Press conference held this week at its offices.

"Forever Associates? What is that? We are not aware of that," said Utloile Silaigwana, Zec's chief elections officer, responding to journalists.

Faz's campaign strategies have been outlined in it manual seen by The NewsHawks titled: Scope of Campaign Activities. The manual details how the intelligence service is running Mnangagwa's campaign. The document explains what should be done.

"The mainstay of this campaign is door-todoor intimate voter contact. This allows the volunteer to move from house-to-house and workplace-to-workplace, talking to individual voters one at a time. This, in turn, enables the volunteer to know the problems voters face, gauge their level of support for party and candidate, and tailor massages and campaign activities to address their concerns. These visits must not be once-off, but must become regular to help the party to dominate and saturate the environment while denying the same to opponents," the Faz manual says.

"Once the party has access to the voters' roll, preferably broken down to constituencies and even to polling stations, volunteers must keep in touch with registered voters through texting and phoning. This must be done almost intrusively, as a way of maintaining intimacy. Volunteers should be in the habit of checking on the health and well-being of voters as a way of showing the party's and candidate's concern. This can also be used for reminding voters of important election-related events and issues, while also keeping them up to date on key developments. Faz was largely involved in the chaotic voter inspection process which saw several names missing - particularly those of opposition members and activists.

 "Volunteers must be available to furnish voters with the party's and candidate's campaign literature in their homes and workspaces. This will be done door-to-door or at community gatherings. Literature will also be distributed at markets, bus termini or shops, thus helping to expand the campaign to voters outside the volunteer's immediate area of responsibility.

 "Volunteers will administer voter education to contacts and assist those who are undocumented or aliens to acquire national registration documents and to register to vote. These interventions, which are already taking place in all constituencies nationwide, should result in a significant surge in registered voters who attribute that achievement to President ED (Mnangagwa) and Zanu-PF. Volunteers must maintain contact with people they would have assisted to register to vote or to acquire national documents so that they are not won over to the opposition's poisonous narratives.

The manual continues: "Volunteers will initiate programmes where contacts are invited to enlist their friends into networks of voters such as WhatsApp groups, teas, social clubs and interest groups, where contacts are encouraged to spread the campaign message to their friends and bring these into the fold. This will enable the campaign to grow in a snowball effect.

 "Volunteers, either individually or by coming together as a team, will engage, befriend and maintain contact with these community leaders, influencers and opinion leaders as a way of authoritatively gaining, through them, the support of their followers for the party and candidate.

"Volunteers will participate in sporting, religious, political and cultural events within the Constituency and use the opportunity to learn about the community and influence individuals to support the party and candidate. They will also do the same with small but highly publicised practical social interventions, such as helping the sick, attending funerals and mitigating property losses due to fire or weather damage.

"Faz volunteers are required to intrusively access party cell registers, from party cell chairmen, and check and verify their accuracy and integrity. To this end, Faz then discretely conducts a headcount of cell members, checking if they are registered to vote. If any party members or holders of positions of leadership are found not to have national documents or registered to vote, Faz, therefore, will handhold and assist all those to rectify the discrepancy under supervision.

"Four times monthly, on Sundays, the constituency team is required to come together and host public events at Growth Points and other population centres in the constituencies, during which people are entertained with music and movies. These shows are then interrupted at intervals to address these audiences, imparting the party's campaign message."

Source - newshawks
More on: #Faz, #Cio, #Zanu-pf

Comments


Must Read

'America wants Chamisa'

1 hr ago | 183 Views

Kasukuwere snubs cheerleader Lumumba

1 hr ago | 256 Views

Zimbabwe outclass USA to maintain perfect record

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Faz destabilises Chamisa's CCC

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zanu-PF unleashes terror in the Midlands, says CCC

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mwonzora kills MDC

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Fake candidates shocked to find their names on list

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

CCC appeals Zec decision to accept smuggled candidates

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Characteristics of good presidential candidates for Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Kasukuwere - X Factor in the August presidential poll

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe leaders lie about Logan Act to justify 'Patriotic Bill'

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa off to Angola

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Aston Villa players set to visit Victoria Falls

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Chevrons after record win

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Cargo delays as SARS system experiences technical glitches

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

FULL LIST: CCC 'fake' candidates unveiled

5 hrs ago | 1461 Views

Corrupt Ran mine workers in illegal miners death scandal

7 hrs ago | 425 Views

ZANU PF councillor gears up

7 hrs ago | 467 Views

Pamire tops Radio Zimbabwe legends list

12 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to South Africa

14 hrs ago | 1339 Views

Mnangagwa pledges economic revival as election campaign kicks off

14 hrs ago | 751 Views

Zimbabwe's new Patriotic Bill just about 'loving your country,' says Mutsvangwa

14 hrs ago | 546 Views

'Mugabe speaks from the grave'

14 hrs ago | 3565 Views

Zimbabwean business fears its government will interfere with the exchange rate

14 hrs ago | 1030 Views

Kasukuwere unmoved by threats

14 hrs ago | 1609 Views

Zimbabwe Presidential candidate supports Kasukuwere's GNU call

14 hrs ago | 2206 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics fires 2 officials over Chamisa links

14 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Masarira sues Zec over rejected nomination

14 hrs ago | 655 Views

Witness nails Tendai Biti

14 hrs ago | 853 Views

Zanu-PF candidate on anti-drug abuse campaign

14 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zec yet to release voters roll

14 hrs ago | 213 Views

Bulawayo based Presidential candidate unfazed in latest bid for presidency

14 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe Presidential aspirant sues over rejected nomination

14 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mnangagwa thrives on being an 'arsonist fireman'

14 hrs ago | 283 Views

UK spurns Zimbabwe metal driver's licences?

14 hrs ago | 1401 Views

Telecel, NetOne lose subscriptions

14 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF brings science into campaign?

14 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zanu-PF shaping Bulawayo's development agenda?

14 hrs ago | 211 Views

Bulawayo high school drama series premieres on DStv

14 hrs ago | 180 Views

Chevrons playing Super Six in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 210 Views

Indlovu iyanyathela in no-show

15 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe industry applauds improved power situation

15 hrs ago | 137 Views

US$110 000 to explore waste recycling in Bulawayo

15 hrs ago | 70 Views

Bosso make move for Chirinda

15 hrs ago | 124 Views

Western backed Zambia wins debt relief

15 hrs ago | 221 Views

Zimbabwe transporters to fit speed limiting and monitoring devices

15 hrs ago | 136 Views

Van Blerk nails Biti

15 hrs ago | 294 Views

Potraz bids to protect rights to privacy

15 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Patriot Bill' threat to Zimbabwean journalists two months before elections

15 hrs ago | 67 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days