Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Fake candidates shocked to find their names on list

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
SOME individuals say they were baffled when they "found" themselves on the list of election candidates who successfully filed nomination papers for National Assembly seats as they did not personally submit the forms that led to double and triple candidature for the opposition Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) in many constituencies across the country.

The CCC had double and triple candidates in 15 constituencies in Harare, three in Bulawayo, one in Masvingo and one in Marondera.

The NewsHawks got in touch with a candidate whose name is appearing on the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) form but not on the CCC party list for Hunyani constituency, Terrence Khumbula, who says the first time he saw his name as a candidate was when the names of double candidates were called out at the Harare Magistrates' Court.

"I did submit nomination forms at the nomination court because the party said they were going to submit the forms on behalf of successful candidates. So, my assumption is that none of the candidates that submitted their particulars to the party after vetting knew if they had succeeded or not," he said.

Khumbula added that the last time he submitted forms was between 19 and 20 June at the party office before seeing his name on the list of candidates who had submitted forms to the nomination court at the Harare magistrates' court.

 "The party requested that we submit our particulars as is requested at the nomination court but successful candidates would only know after the nomination court had sat," he added. Another candidate who was not on the party's final list but on the list of people that filed nomination papers in St Mary's, Freddy Masarirevhu, confirmed that he did not submit his papers to the nomination court.

 "Just for the record, I do not have anything to do with Faz and neither did I submit papers to them. I submitted my papers to the party only as directed. Let's avoid putting our party into disrepute by speculations and let's also avoid blaming each other and other institutions," he tweeted.

Critics poked holes into the candidate selection process for taking too long and for being too secretive for anyone to understand.

The party held its first step of candidate selection on 5 April 2023, where they said party members were supposed to nominate their MP and councillor of choice and for 77 days the process was ongoing without a substantive list of successful candidates who would represent the party in the 23 August polls.

The party's election directorate allegedly called successful candidates on the morning of the day that the nomination court sat in Harare and directed them to meet certain people at nomination centres across the country.

The party has however implicated Faz, a CIO-run organisation aimed at helping Mnangagwa win the upcoming elections, as the pivot of all this chaos.

Addressing the Press in Harare on 22 June 2023, party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the ruling party failed to compromise the signatories and ended up forging signatures to create the double candidature crisis.

"We cannot go into the election on the basis of lies. We simply won't tolerate that. We worked so hard to ensure that this precise double candidate thing doesn't happen and the only thing that Zanu-PF could come up with was to forge our papers. In the old days they would try and infiltrate, they would pay our signatories, but now, they have resorted to forgery because they could not get to the signatories because they did not have that information because it was closely guarded," said Mahere.

Prior to the Press briefing, deputy spokesperson Gift Siziba had released a statement pointing at Faz and Zec as the culprits behind the confusion.

 "The Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Advocate Nelson Chamisa is currently under fire, as it has been accused of putting double council and parliamentary candidates in the nomination court process which was conducted on Wednesday. However, an investigation conducted by our team revealed that the notorious Zanu-PF outfit, Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (Faz), created these fake double candidates to confuse the CCC electorate in the upcoming elections. This revelation has uncovered fraudulent activities and highlighted the collusion between Faz and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec)," read the statement.

Contacted for comment, Zec's chief elections officer Utloile Silaigwana referred The NewsHawks to the head of public relations, Justin Manyau, who instructed that we put our questions in writing, but is yet to respond.

Meanwhile, the party said it will lodge its complaint with the commission as well as the police for the fraudulent acts of forgery and will also engage candidates to withdraw their candidature.

On Thursday, Masvingo ward 2 council candidate Frank Chirairo, who had filed his name for Masvingo Urban ward 2 under the CCC for the 23 August elections and was subsequently reported for fraud and forgery by Jefreyson Chitando, agreed to withdraw his candidature.

Chitando, who is the CCC Masvingo provincial chief elections officer, has also withdrawn the police fraud case.

Source - newshawks
More on: #Fake, #Candidates, #List

Comments


Must Read

'America wants Chamisa'

1 hr ago | 171 Views

Kasukuwere snubs cheerleader Lumumba

1 hr ago | 238 Views

Zimbabwe outclass USA to maintain perfect record

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Faz destabilises Chamisa's CCC

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Zanu-PF unleashes terror in the Midlands, says CCC

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Mwonzora kills MDC

1 hr ago | 178 Views

CCC appeals Zec decision to accept smuggled candidates

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Forever Associates of Zimbabwe now Zanu-PF affiliate

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Characteristics of good presidential candidates for Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Kasukuwere - X Factor in the August presidential poll

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe leaders lie about Logan Act to justify 'Patriotic Bill'

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa off to Angola

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Aston Villa players set to visit Victoria Falls

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Chevrons after record win

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Cargo delays as SARS system experiences technical glitches

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

FULL LIST: CCC 'fake' candidates unveiled

5 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Corrupt Ran mine workers in illegal miners death scandal

7 hrs ago | 425 Views

ZANU PF councillor gears up

7 hrs ago | 466 Views

Pamire tops Radio Zimbabwe legends list

12 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to South Africa

14 hrs ago | 1339 Views

Mnangagwa pledges economic revival as election campaign kicks off

14 hrs ago | 751 Views

Zimbabwe's new Patriotic Bill just about 'loving your country,' says Mutsvangwa

14 hrs ago | 545 Views

'Mugabe speaks from the grave'

14 hrs ago | 3563 Views

Zimbabwean business fears its government will interfere with the exchange rate

14 hrs ago | 1030 Views

Kasukuwere unmoved by threats

14 hrs ago | 1606 Views

Zimbabwe Presidential candidate supports Kasukuwere's GNU call

14 hrs ago | 2204 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics fires 2 officials over Chamisa links

14 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Masarira sues Zec over rejected nomination

14 hrs ago | 655 Views

Witness nails Tendai Biti

14 hrs ago | 853 Views

Zanu-PF candidate on anti-drug abuse campaign

14 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zec yet to release voters roll

14 hrs ago | 213 Views

Bulawayo based Presidential candidate unfazed in latest bid for presidency

14 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimbabwe Presidential aspirant sues over rejected nomination

14 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mnangagwa thrives on being an 'arsonist fireman'

14 hrs ago | 283 Views

UK spurns Zimbabwe metal driver's licences?

14 hrs ago | 1399 Views

Telecel, NetOne lose subscriptions

14 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF brings science into campaign?

14 hrs ago | 327 Views

Zanu-PF shaping Bulawayo's development agenda?

14 hrs ago | 210 Views

Bulawayo high school drama series premieres on DStv

14 hrs ago | 180 Views

Chevrons playing Super Six in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 210 Views

Indlovu iyanyathela in no-show

14 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe industry applauds improved power situation

14 hrs ago | 137 Views

US$110 000 to explore waste recycling in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 70 Views

Bosso make move for Chirinda

14 hrs ago | 124 Views

Western backed Zambia wins debt relief

14 hrs ago | 221 Views

Zimbabwe transporters to fit speed limiting and monitoring devices

14 hrs ago | 136 Views

Van Blerk nails Biti

14 hrs ago | 294 Views

Potraz bids to protect rights to privacy

14 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Patriot Bill' threat to Zimbabwean journalists two months before elections

14 hrs ago | 67 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days