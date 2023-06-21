Zimbabwe outclass USA to maintain perfect record

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE maintained their perfect record in the on-going ICC World Cup Qualifiers after cruising to their biggest victory in ODIs following a dominant 304-run victory against USA in their final Group A match at Harare Sports Club on Monday.Stand-in captain Sean Williams was the hero for the hosts after smashing a magnificent career-best score of 174 off just 101 deliveries to inspire the hosts to a record breaking total of 406 for six in their allotted 50 overs.The record-breaking total featured a maiden ODI half century by Joylord Gumbie (78 from 103 deliveries) and cameos by Sikandar Raza (48 off 27balls) and Ryan Burl (47 off 16 balls) was Zimbabwe's highest total in ODI cricket.It surpassed their previous highest total of 351 against Kenya in 2001 in Mombasa while it also became the highest total at Harare Sports Club.In reply USA hardly put on a fight as Zimbabwe produced a clinical bowling display to dismiss them for 104 in 25.1 overs in the process registering the second biggest win by runs in men's ODIs.The win against the USA meant the Chevrons, who had already qualified for the next stage of the qualifiers with a match to spare on Saturday, maintained their perfect record in the qualifying competition.Zimbabwe are on top of their group with eight points and will be riding super high on confidence before entering the all-important Super Six stage where they face Oman at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday.