Hollywood great Dwayne Johnson wants to meet Zimbabwean UFC Star

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, while being one of the greatest entertainers, recently demonstrated why he is also a fantastic human being. After learning about the predicament of a UFC fighter, the former WWE star vowed to aid him financially a few days ago. The Hollywood celebrity is now eager to see him in person.After his first UFC victory, the Zimbabwean fighter, Themba Gorimbo, confessed that he was broke. His narrative piqued the interest of Dwayne Johnson, who recalled himself having only a few dollars in his pocket during his initial days.However, ‘The Rock' is now one of the highest-paid Hollywood stars, with a net worth of over $800 million. Incredibly, the great one appears to be making excellent use of his money.After defeating Takashi Sato in May, Themba Gorimbo disclosed that he had only $7.49 in his bank account before the bout. His heartfelt story reached Dwayne Johnson, who instantly took to Twitter to assist the fighter.Dwayne Johnson claimed in the tweet that he also once had only $7 in his pockets. He even told Gorimbo that he would support him financially in the future.‘The Rock' also stated in his tweet that he will be in touch with the UFC fighter. A few days after the pledge Gorimbo disclosed in an interview with TMZ that the Hollywood actor wants to see him.Because of his popularity, many individuals, including prominent individuals, want to meet Dwayne Johnson. In his case, though, the African fighter mentioned that ‘The Rock' desired to see him in person. Gorimbo said:"I'm actually gonna meet him so I'm excited to do that…We are going to meet The Rock. He's such a nice guy and for me it's crazy. It's surreal, to be honest, that The Rock wants to meet me. I mean it's everyone's dream to meet The Rock. But this is the other way around — The Rock wants to meet me! I'm so excited! I'm grateful."Gorimbo received praise for his philanthropy workSoon after getting assistance from ‘The Rock,' it was found that the welterweight UFC fighter was also donating money to a worthy cause. Gorimbo auctioned off his UFC Vegas 73 combat shorts and utilized the earnings to benefit others.Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith hailed the UFC fighter on the Believe You Me podcast. Gorimbo gained almost $5000 from his sale, which he later used to build a well for his people, according to the UFC veterans.Themba Gorimbo is 1-1 in the UFC and has a professional record of 11-4. The Zimbabwean boxer still has a long way to go, but such early notice will undoubtedly help him along the road.What are your thoughts on Gorimbo's words? What do you guys think about Dwayne Johnson wanting to meet the UFC star?