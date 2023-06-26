Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Nakamba brings Villa captain to Victoria Falls

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
JOHN Mcginn the Aston Villa captain arrives in Victoria Falls today on holiday at the invitation of Zimbabwe international, Marvellous Nakamba.

It is a big score by Nakamba to have invited a footballer with an international resume to Zimbabwe. He has proved to be a good ambassador for tourism and the country.

He remains one of the most followed Zimbabwean players and is inspiring many through his discipline, hard work and philanthropic work that has almost 2 000 kids benefiting from his benevolence.

Nakamba's father Antony confirmed last night that Marvellous's friend would land at the Victoria Falls International Airport today.

Antony said Mcginn and Marvellous are very close and that the Scot had been impressed with his teammate's narration of Zimbabwe as a safe holiday destination with so much for a visiting tourist.

"Mcginn and Marvellous have been friends for a while. Mcginn has heard so much about our country and the work Marvellous is doing for charity back home.

"We are excited obviously as a family and foundation to be bringing a sports star of this stature to our country. He is going to market Victoria Falls when he goes back to Europe. He is definitely coming and will land at Victoria Falls. I do not have his exact touch down time but we are looking forward to the two teammates enjoying the flora and fauna as well as the magnificent Falls together," said Antony.

Mcginn is also the Scotland national team captain. He has been among the stand out performers for Villa over the years.

The Scottish international played for St Mirren and Hibernian and was also capped by Scotland at Under-19 and 21 levels.

Several international entertainment and sporting icons have visited the Victoria Falls and these include the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Nakamba, #Villa, #Falls

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabweans must vote against unpatriotic MPs

2 hrs ago | 290 Views

Parastatal bosses' wings must be clipped

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Mnangagwa invites EU to observe Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 388 Views

Mnangagwa hopes to capitalise on Zimbabwe's divided opposition in August election

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

Chamisa brands Mnangagwa 'loser'

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Chamisa's CCC gives 'fraudulent candidates' 24 hours to withdraw from poll race

2 hrs ago | 443 Views

12 Zanu-PF activists up for violence

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

'Strengthen intra-party democracy'

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Jailbreaker arrested while paying friend's bail

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

19 'bogus' lawyers face deregistration

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Marry 'confiscated' allowances for Chiwenga security team

2 hrs ago | 457 Views

New faces for CCC in Gweru Urban

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Mnangagwa lauds Gata as power crisis eases

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Ndebele 'king' engages SA police over xenophobia

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

Gwanda residents up in arms against land developer

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Bulawayo council partners Dutch company for Khami water recycling

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Masvingo to generate 22MW

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Chinese miner in Filabusi ordered to reinstate workers

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

CCC clears air on double candidacy

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Border traffic clears as South Africa fixes system

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 4 Air Force of Zimbabwe senior officers

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe crush USA

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Chamisa blames Zec for CCC's shortcomings

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Hollywood great Dwayne Johnson wants to meet Zimbabwean UFC Star

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Kasukuwere tears ZANU PF apart

3 hrs ago | 1134 Views

President Mnangagwa's ZANU PF neutralizes Chamisa's CCC

10 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Mnangagwa thrives on being an 'arsonist fireman'!

10 hrs ago | 271 Views

'America wants Chamisa'

13 hrs ago | 957 Views

Kasukuwere snubs cheerleader Lumumba

13 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Zimbabwe outclass USA to maintain perfect record

13 hrs ago | 307 Views

Faz destabilises Chamisa's CCC

13 hrs ago | 772 Views

Zanu-PF unleashes terror in the Midlands, says CCC

13 hrs ago | 494 Views

Mwonzora kills MDC

13 hrs ago | 957 Views

Fake candidates shocked to find their names on list

13 hrs ago | 636 Views

CCC appeals Zec decision to accept smuggled candidates

13 hrs ago | 264 Views

Forever Associates of Zimbabwe now Zanu-PF affiliate

13 hrs ago | 187 Views

Characteristics of good presidential candidates for Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

13 hrs ago | 87 Views

Kasukuwere - X Factor in the August presidential poll

13 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe leaders lie about Logan Act to justify 'Patriotic Bill'

13 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mnangagwa off to Angola

14 hrs ago | 79 Views

Aston Villa players set to visit Victoria Falls

14 hrs ago | 540 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Chevrons after record win

14 hrs ago | 70 Views

Cargo delays as SARS system experiences technical glitches

14 hrs ago | 27 Views

FULL LIST: CCC 'fake' candidates unveiled

17 hrs ago | 2193 Views

Corrupt Ran mine workers in illegal miners death scandal

18 hrs ago | 500 Views

ZANU PF councillor gears up

19 hrs ago | 568 Views

Pamire tops Radio Zimbabwe legends list

26 Jun 2023 at 08:52hrs | 1301 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to South Africa

26 Jun 2023 at 06:54hrs | 1436 Views

Mnangagwa pledges economic revival as election campaign kicks off

26 Jun 2023 at 06:54hrs | 828 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days