Nakamba brings Villa captain to Victoria Falls

News / Local

by Staff reporter

JOHN Mcginn the Aston Villa captain arrives in Victoria Falls today on holiday at the invitation of Zimbabwe international, Marvellous Nakamba.It is a big score by Nakamba to have invited a footballer with an international resume to Zimbabwe. He has proved to be a good ambassador for tourism and the country.He remains one of the most followed Zimbabwean players and is inspiring many through his discipline, hard work and philanthropic work that has almost 2 000 kids benefiting from his benevolence.Nakamba's father Antony confirmed last night that Marvellous's friend would land at the Victoria Falls International Airport today.Antony said Mcginn and Marvellous are very close and that the Scot had been impressed with his teammate's narration of Zimbabwe as a safe holiday destination with so much for a visiting tourist."Mcginn and Marvellous have been friends for a while. Mcginn has heard so much about our country and the work Marvellous is doing for charity back home."We are excited obviously as a family and foundation to be bringing a sports star of this stature to our country. He is going to market Victoria Falls when he goes back to Europe. He is definitely coming and will land at Victoria Falls. I do not have his exact touch down time but we are looking forward to the two teammates enjoying the flora and fauna as well as the magnificent Falls together," said Antony.Mcginn is also the Scotland national team captain. He has been among the stand out performers for Villa over the years.The Scottish international played for St Mirren and Hibernian and was also capped by Scotland at Under-19 and 21 levels.Several international entertainment and sporting icons have visited the Victoria Falls and these include the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson.